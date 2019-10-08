Sweet pea and herb hummus

As we near the end of the gardening season, use any peas and herbs you still have in this easy and delicious twist on hummus from Ally Stephens, chef and owner of Season to Taste catering and private chef services.

What’s different about this hummus? “I left out the tahini. Tahini is actually a butter or paste made from sesame seeds. So, although it provides a decent amount of protein and other health benefits, it is high in calories and fat and should be eaten in moderation,” Stephens said.

You won’t miss the tahini in this sweet pea hummus and you also won’t find chickpeas in this version. “While chickpeas have many health benefits and happen to be one of my favorite foods, they are also high in calories and carbohydrates,” Stephens said. “I find this sweet pea hummus to be a lighter and more refreshing version of the oh-so-good original hummus.”

Beyond using it as a dip, hummus can be very versatile, as you will see in today’s video. “This would be a great spread on sandwiches or wraps, deviled eggs, or add a little extra lemon juice and olive oil to make it a dressing on a fresh salad,” Stephens said.

“Some people on a paleo diet or with other dietary restrictions are able to eat peas since they are lower in phytates and lectins than other legumes, but it differs from person to person,” Stephens said.

Stephens has shared this dish with many clients and friends and people rave about it. “I can’t recall a time when I’ve made this and haven’t been asked for the recipe,” Stephens said.

Sweet Pea Hummus

Ingredients

8 ounces of frozen peas (or fresh if you still have some in your garden)

1.5 ounces of miso

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

1 each: lemon zest, parsley, tarragon, mint (any other fresh herbs you have) and salt

1-2 handfuls of arugula

1-2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 pat of butter

Directions: Blend all ingredients in a Cuisinart to desired consistency. Use as a dip or a spread. Makes about 16 ounces.