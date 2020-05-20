Tables far apart, servers in masks and gloves, single-use menus: What Colorado restaurants will look like when they reopen

Colorado released draft guidelines on Tuesday for restaurants that want to reopen to in-person dining as soon as the coming weeks, revealing major changes the coronavirus has made to the way people are used to dining out.

The bottom line: Restaurant goers should not expect dining to be normal, and it will likely be difficult for businesses to recoup their losses.

Among the rules for restaurants wishing to reopen for in-person dining are requirements that they keep tables at least 8 feet apart — whether they are indoors or outdoors — and that servers wear masks and gloves.

Other items included in the guidelines are that:

Menus be single-use only

Restaurants have proper ventilation

Restaurants not offer communal seating or bar seating

Self-service stations and buffets are not allowed

Restaurants must have floor decals to direct customers

Bathrooms must be cleaned every 30 minutes and there must be at least 6 feet of spacing between in-service stalls and urinals

Hand sanitizer must be available for patron and employee use

Servers must wash their hands at least every 30 minutes

Menu offerings should be modified to create more kitchen space

Customers should be asked to wear masks when they are not eating or drinking

Customers should be asked to register with the restaurant in case an outbreak occurs

Restaurants, under the draft guidelines, are also directed to notify public health officials if there is an outbreak among their staff or patrons of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

