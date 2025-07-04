Tabor Opera House for Lyric Theatre of Leadville to host ‘Stars, Song, and Stories’

The historic Tabor Opera House in Leadville received a grant on Nov. 8, 2023, to complete rehabilitation of the building's facade.

Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation/Courtesy photo

On Saturday, July 12, at 7 p.m. the curtain will rise at the Tabor Opera House for Lyric Theatre of Leadville’s “Stars, Song, and Stories,” an evening of Broadway favorites and heartfelt performances.

This one-night-only musical revue features Broadway stars Christiane Noll and Jamie LaVerdiere, performing alongside Leadville’s own Scott Carroll and Celesta Cairns, with a cast of talented local performers. With musical direction by Tyer Driskill, assistant professor of musical theatre at the University of Michigan, the performance features songs from “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Ragtime,” “Wicked,” “Chicago,” “The Producers,” “Les Misérables,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and many more.

The evening is structured in two acts: “Once Upon a Dream,” which celebrates imagination and wonder, and “Finding the Light,” which explores hope and resilience through music and story. From ensemble numbers like “Magic to Do” and “Make Your Garden Grow” to powerhouse solos and duets, the show blends Broadway polish with the spirit of community. The final encore, “You Will Be Found,” brings the full company together in a message of connection and strength. The production showcases the rare opportunity for audiences to experience Broadway talent alongside our incredible local performers on one of Colorado’s most storied stages.

Noll, whose credits include “Jekyll” and “Hyde,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” and “Ragtime,” says, “I am grateful to come back to the gorgeously historic Tabor Opera House. I love Leadville and this time promises to be even more fun because I get to share the time and play with my husband and a bunch of the members of the Leadville community. There is so much talent there and I am as excited to be an audience member as I am to be a performer and see even more of what this town has to offer.”

Artistic director Scott Carroll says, “We are so excited to welcome Christiane Noll and Jamie LaVerdiere to Leadville and the Tabor Opera House. Both of these performers are absolutely stunning and we as a community are incredibly lucky to have them coming to perform. In addition, we have a handful of local talent who are joining Christiane, Jamie, Celesta, and myself. This one is not to be missed.”

Tickets for “Stars, Song, and Stories” are available now through the Tabor Opera House Box Office. One night only, one historic stage, and one unforgettable celebration of music and storytelling. Visit TaborOperaHouse.org