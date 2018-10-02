Taiko Drummers to perfrom ancient art in Vail

The Town of Vail will host a Taiko drumming performance at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 8 at Vail Mountain School as part of its continued Global Friendship Exchange cultural programming with Nagano Japan. The community is invited to attend this free, 90-minute Drums of the God performance featuring ancient drumming dating back thousands of years into Japan's prehistory.

The performance will include internationally-renowned master drummer Makoto Yamamoto, who is the grandson of Daihachi Oguchi, the founder of the Osuwa Daiko, a percussion group that created a more contemporary ensemble-style Taiko performance. Mr. Yamamoto will be performing with members from the Taiko Summit Colorado group, based in Boulder. In addition, the audience will learn about Taiko history and have a chance to participate with the performers.

"Taiko," in Japanese, simply means "big drum." The Taiko drums are thought to date as far back as 3,000 years into Japan's prehistory. In ancient Japan, the beat of the Taiko accompanied petitions to God. Today, the ceremony lives on and the sound of drumming bridges the divide between the human and the divine. Taiko celebrated almost all aspects of life from birth to death.

Taiko drums roused the troops, intimidated the enemy on battlefields, and were paraded through village streets as an invitation to seasonal festivities. In some Buddhist traditions, the Taiko represented the voice of Buddha, and in Shinto Shrines it accompanied prayers to heaven. Taiko intention is to encourage and instill peace on earth.