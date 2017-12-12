Take a ride on the new Breathtaker alpine coaster at Snowmass (video)
December 12, 2017
Aspen Skiing Co.'s newest on-mountain attraction is Breathtaker, an alpine coaster located on Snowmass Mountain next to the Elk Camp restaurant. The Breathtaker opened on Dec. 10 to the public and is part of Skico's $10 million on-mountain adventure center, The Lost Forest. It currently operates from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily and is $19 a ride, but price and operating hours are scheduled to change Dec. 18.
