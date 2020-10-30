Tales from the road on the Warren Miller Tour from one of its masters of ceremony

The scene at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen during the 2019 Warren Miller roadshow screening of "Timeless."

Courtesy photo

I love Warren Miller.

It’s easy to love someone who devoted his life to loving the mountains and encouraging people to love each other. Now, I never had the joy of meeting the man or attending one of his classic premieres when he still narrated his films live, but I feel I’ve have been in his presence many times over. Since 2018 I’ve had the honor to hit the road with Warren Miller Entertainment as one of their masters of ceremony — barn-storming around dozens of cities in ski country and beyond to share some pre-ski season stoke and screen the latest Warren Miller title on the big screen.

Every time I stood in front of a crowd to kick off a night or shook someone’s hand after an epic showing, I knew Warren was right there with me. That may sound crazy, but any person who has traded in the security of a “normal” life for the musings of the mountain share the same spiritual blood as Miller.

Traveling, sharing the passion and excitement of skiing and the coming winter is a ritual he started and one for which I am proud to carry the torch.

Read the full story via The Aspen Times.