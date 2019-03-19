Talisa debuts outdoor dining and apres spot

Celebrate the onset of spring this Friday at the new outdoor dining option from Hotel Talisa. The Gore Creek Grill will be open daily from 3 to 6 p.m. with outside seating along the banks of the creek, personal firepits and easy access to Chair 20.

"This is really the quintessential Vail apres experience," said John Garth, area managing director for Hotel Talisa in a press release. "We're thrilled to welcome the local community to enjoy the views, hospitality and entertainment in this stunning slope and creek side setting."

The Gore Creek Grill will offer live music and specials from partners like Moet and Vail Brewing Company. The menu will feature fireside inspired fare fresh from the grill or smoker including Colorado lamb and beef sliders, elk brats, grilled corn and a selection of street tacos. In addition to personal firepits, The Gore Creek Grill will offer cozy plaid blankets, heat lamps and a decadent selection of specialty cocktails to keep guests warm.

Guests can arrive at The Gore Creek Grill fresh from the slopes by skiing down Cascade Way or catch a chauffeured ride on Hotel Talisa's free shuttle with stops in Vail and Lionshead Villages. Non-hotel guests can also easily access The Gore Creek Grill by utilizing the hotel's complimentary valet parking.

For more information on Hotel Talisa's new Gore Creek Grill, call 970-476-7111. Hours of operation may expand based on demand.