Talons Challenge, live music, family fun and drinking beer for charity: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 3/5/21

The Talons Challenge at Beaver Creek will be virtual this season. Pick one day to ski or ride all 14 of the black and double black diamond runs that compile the Talons Challenge between now and April 4. (Sarah Innerarity

Special to the Daily)

Talons Challenge

The pandemic may have canceled a lot of events, but never fear, the Talons Challenge at Beaver Creek is still here. This formidable feat of skiing or snowboarding 26,226 vertical feet on some of Eagle County’s steepest terrain all in one day can cause fear in some and awe in others. Your legs may feel like jelly after all those steep runs and bumps, but it is something that relatively sane people have been doing for the past 17 seasons.

This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, instead of hosting the 18th annual Talons Challenge in one day, it can be completed from now until April 4, Beaver Creek’s Closing Day. The event is also free this year, so why not give it a try?

The nice thing about being able to pick the day you do the Talons Challenge is if you can time it on a powder day, those long, steep bump runs may be a bit more forgiving, so pay attention to the forecast.

Here’s how you can earn bragging rights and the coveted Talons Challenge pin:

Pick up a Talons Challenge credential at a participating business in Beaver Creek Village Complete the on-mountain challenge of 26,226 vertical feet Return to a merchant location to redeem a collectible pin (credentials and pins available while supplies last). Participating businesses include:

Avalon Clothing Company

Base Mountain Sports

Beaver Creek Chophouse

Beaver Creek Sports

Blue Moose Pizza

Coyote Cafe

Knox Galleries

Siempre Viva

Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company

But wait, there’s more: complete the Talons Challenge and share your story to be entered to win a prize package from Helly Hansen. For more information, go to beavercreek.com and click on the Events Calendar .

Vilar Shows

This month brings live music, adventure films, comedy and more to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. (John-Ryan Lockman, Special to the Daily)



It almost looks like a “normal” month on the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s calendar of events. March comes alive with live concerts, adventure films, classical music, comedy and a recording of Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony’s “S&M2” concert. Some new shows were just added last week.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center was one of the first venues to think outside the box and provided the Ghost Light Sessions of concerts last summer, which provided viewers with live-streamed performances of various bands. The Residency concert series was started this winter and added in-person shows to the streaming component. As COVID-19 restrictions have eased, more shows are coming up and more people are invited to check out the shows with a seat in the actual theater. Here’s what’s on the schedule for March, and for more details go to vilarpac.org :

March 4, 5, 6 – Citizen Cope at 7:30 p.m. – $90 for general admission

March 7 – Takacs Quartet – 7 p.m. $95

March 8 – Women’s Adventure Film Tour, 5 and 8 p.m. – $20 for adults, $10 for students

March 12 and 13 – An Evening with JoJo Herman and Jerry Joseph – 5 and 8 p.m. $95 for general admission, Saturday’s 8 p.m. show will be streamed

March 14, 15, 16 – S&M2: Metallica and San Francisco Symphony film – 7 p.m. – $20

March 18, 19, 20 – Oteil Burbridge Trio and Special Guests – 7 p.m. – $200 for general admission

March 21 and 22 – An Evening with Chris Thile – 7:30 p.m. – $98

March 26 and 27 – The California Honeydrops – 5 and 8 p.m. $75 for general admission, Saturday’s 8 p.m. show will be streamed

March 28 – Jim Breuer Presents Freedom of Laughter Tour – 6 and 9 p.m. – $62

Shakedown Bar Private Shows

Shakedown Bar in Vail is offering private group shows for 20-30 people for a three- hour block of music through the end of the ski season. (John-Ryan Lockman

Special to the Daily)

Speaking of music, Shakedown Bar at the top of Bridge Street in Vail is getting creative in how it can get you in front of a live band in a private setting. Shakedown Bar Vail will be opening up on a limited basis for three-hour blocks for 20-30 people for the rest of the ski season.

Have a birthday party, anniversary or a group coming to Vail? Here’s your chance to have a night club all to yourself. Book your own rock ‘n’ roll party at Shakedown Bar. Cost is $100 per person and does not include alcohol or gratuities. Ticket costs help pay for artist fees and room charges as the venue has been closed for almost 12 months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Shakedown Bar has transformed itself to become a COVID-19 compliant venue with band members and staff adhering to social distancing and masking ordinances, while still providing an amazing live music experience. Guests booking private parties may request specific Shakedown Family Band members and playlists.

After a busy summer of providing outdoor pop up concerts in Vail and Lionshead and playing at a new stage that was erected at Ford Park, Shakedown is ready to open its doors to a limited crowd for an intimate show. Contact Shakedownbarvail@gmail.com to learn more.

Beaver Creek happenings

A family stands in line to get their free pins at the Chips Truck, one of the new Beaver Creek Wonder displays. Commemorative pins for Beaver Creek’s 40th anniversary and Beaver Creek Wonder are being given away on Thursdays and Saturdays from 3 to 5 p.m. (Tricia Swenson

tswenson@vaildaily.com)

There may not be any of the signature chocolate chip cookies given away at Beaver Creek this winter, but there are still other family-friendly ways to end your day after being up on the hill. Head down the escalators to the plaza level and find fun near the ice rink.

New this season are nine commemorative pins celebrating Beaver Creek’s 40th anniversary and showcasing the new Beaver Creek Wonder art displays.

Saturday Family Aprés Ski:

3 to 5 p.m. – Complimentary pins at Chips Truck

3 to 5 p.m. – Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures

3 to 5 p.m. – Family-friendly DJ

5 to 8 p.m. – Silent disco

Try something new this season — ice bikes made their debut at Beaver Creek earlier this winter and it’s a cool way to travel around the rink. How does this work, you ask? Imagine a beach cruiser bike with a blade instead of a wheel in the front and a studded snow tire on the back. The whole bike is on a frame that is also on blades so it can slide, so tipping the bike over is not possible. You still pedal to propel yourself across the ice and to brake by reversing your foot on the pedal, just like on a single speed bicycle.

Those wanting to ride the ice bikes unaccompanied by an adult need to be eight years old or older. Ice bikes cost $25 to rent and are available daily for 30-minute time slots from noon to 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 to 1 p.m. during the day and from 8 to 8:30 p.m. or 8:30 to 9 p.m. under the lights of the Beaver Creek ice rink at night. For more information about ice biking or skating, go to EventBrite to book your Ice Bikes or call 970- 845-0438.

Beaver Creek has a new Common Consumption Area that allows those 21 and older to purchase and walk around with alcoholic beverages sold at area restaurants and shops. Grab a drink and stroll around or sit at one of the overstuffed couches or new bars with fire pits adjacent to them.

Beaver Creek Race Series continues this Sunday with a skimo race up Beaver Creek Mountain. Registration is between 5:30 and 6 a.m. next to Beaver Creek Sports in Beaver Creek Village. Meet at Centennial Express (No. 6) for the race start at 6:30 a.m. These races start bright and early in order to get the racers up and down the mountain before the lifts open at 8:30 a.m. To register, go to beavercreek.com and check out the events calendar or search for the event on Eventbrite.

Gather ‘Round Week

Vail’s Montauk restaurant is one of the participants in Gather ’Round Week, in which local restaurants and bars will sell Bonfire Brewing beer to benefit the families of three Eagle residents killed in an avalanche near Silverton. (Special to the Daily)



February was a tough month for Eagle County as avalanches took the lives of three Eagle residents and one Vail resident. One of those victims was Andy Jessen, owner and founder of Bonfire Brewing in Eagle. In a show of support, Cameron Douglas, owner of Vail’s Montauk and El Segundo restaurants, started thinking of ways to help the families of the men. Douglas reached out to restaurant owners and managers in the valley, asking for participation in a week-long event to donate at least part of the proceeds from the sale of every Bonfire Brewing beer to aid those families.

From now through March 7, participating local bars and restaurants will donate proceeds of sales of Bonfire Beer to the three families of the victims from Eagle. At press time, many restaurants had signed up: Montauk, El Segundo, Blue Moose Pizza, Moe’s Original Barbeque, Garfinkel’s, Sweet Basil, Mountain Standard, Dusty Boot Steakhouse, The Met, Minturn Saloon and the Grand Hyatt Vail. The list is growing, so ask your server if they are participating in the Gather ‘Round Week fundraiser and order a Bonfire brew.