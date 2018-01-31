Taste of Berry Creek fundraiser coming to Edwards middle school Feb. 8
January 31, 2018
If you go …
What: Taste of Berry Creek, the annual fundraiser for Berry Creek Middle School.
Where: Berry Creek Middle School, Edwards.
When: Thursday, Feb. 8, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free admission, with tickets available at the door for purchase of food and access to the kids play area.
More information: Email Berry Creek Middle School’s PTA at berrycreekmiddleschool@gmail.com.
EDWARDS — Berry Creek Middle School will host its annual Taste of Berry Creek on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The community is invited to join Berry Creek Middle School families and enjoy great home-cooked Mexican food, a silent auction and entertainment.
The school's PTA organizes this annual event and uses all funds raised to help Berry Creek Middle School teachers with materials, field trips and guest speakers.
"A Taste of Berry Creek is a fabulous way to show off the wonderful things going on at Berry Creek Middle School and support the school. It gives us the opportunity to celebrate and showcase our school's diversity," said Andrea Glass, Berry Creek Middle School parent. "The food is amazing, and it's a fun evening for the whole family."
The event takes place at Berry Creek Middle School in Edwards. Admission to the event is free. Tickets for food and the kids play area can be purchased at the door.
The Taste of Berry Creek is for people of all ages. For more information, contact Berry Creek Middle School's PTA at berrycreekmiddleschool@gmail.com.
