Taste of Vail, gear swap, a DJ at the Coyote and dueling pianos: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 4/8/22

The Taste of Vail kicked off on Wednesday with the Debut of Rosé 22 at the The Lodge at Vail in Vail Village. The Taste of Vail continues through Saturday.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Taste of Vail

After a two-year absence due to COVID-19 restrictions the Taste of Vail, the spring food and wine event, returns to the streets and slopes of Vail. Try delicious bites from area restaurants and sip wines from all over the world while meeting representatives from the wineries. Don’t miss signature events like the Mountain Top Tasting at 10,350 feet above sea level near Eagle’s Nest and the Grand Tasting at the Hythe Vail. There are educational seminars as well.

Friday

Mountain Top Tasting

Near Eagle’s Nest

Noon to 2:30 p.m.

Ski-in, ski-out or take the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19) and snowcat or walk to the venue

$220

A Taste of Colorado’s Governor’s Cup Collection

Try wines from Colorado

Grand View Room (top level of the Lionshead parking structure)

3 to 4 p.m.

$75

Root & Flower Flight Night

Root & Flower is offering a flight from Capiaux Cellars and O’Shaughnessy Estate Winery

Flights available any time from 4 to midnight

Root & Flower is located on Bridge Street in Vail Village

Saturday

Sturia Caviar Seminar

Sturia Caviar is the leading French caviar producer

Paired with Champagne Tribaut

Grand View Room (top level of the Lionshead parking structure)

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

$100

La Croix Yoga

Class is open to anyone, regardless of flexibility level

Gravity Haus Vail

11 a.m. to noon

$10

Riedel Comparative Wine Glass Workshop

Experience how wine tastes in different glasses

Lodge at Vail Ballroom

12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

$80

Sonoma AVAs

AVA – American Viticultural Area

Learn more about the geographic pedigree of wines based on where the grapes come from

The Sebastian

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

$80

Grand Tasting

Sample bites from area restaurants and sips from wineries around the world

Hythe Vail

5 to 8 p.m.

For tickets and a full schedule, go to TasteOfVail.com .

Vail Après Spring Series

The Dueling Piano Show will be part of the Vail Après entertainment lineup this weekend.

Vail Après /Courtesy photo

There’s another great lineup of live music and DJs spinning at this weekend’s Vail Après Spring Series. Highlights include dueling pianos on the International Bridge and singer/songwriter Kayley Bishop out of Nashville.

Friday

Mountaintop Music

Mid-Vail

Kayley Bishop

Noon to 3 p.m.

Spinning on the Square

Lionshead

Live music by Courtney Hampton

3 to 6 p.m.

Après at the i-Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by Hunker Down

3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday

Acoustic Pop-Up

International Bridge

Live music by Kayley Bishop

1 to 2:30 p.m.

Mountaintop Music

Mid-Vail

DJ spinning tunes

1 to 3 p.m.

Après at the i-Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by the Dueling Piano Show

3 to 6 p.m.

Sunday

Après at the i- Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by Kayley Bishop

3 to 6 p.m.

For more information, go to DiscoverVail.com/Vail-Apres-Spring-Series

DJ Golden B at the Coyote Café

Brian Goldrich is DJ Golden B and will be spinning tunes outside of the Coyote Cafe this Friday and Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.

Beehive Productions/Courtesy photo

The season is winding down at Beaver Creek. Arrowhead will close the Arrowbahn Express (No. 17) this Sunday. The Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch is now closed for the season while it undergoes a remodeling project, but the Bachelor Gulch Express (No. 16) is still open. Main mountain Beaver Creek will close April 17.

Stop by the Coyote Café and listen to some tunes by DJ Golden B on Friday and Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. Although DJ Golden B plays venues in Lake Tahoe, Utah, Wyoming and throughout Colorado, he is no stranger to Beaver Creek, especially the Coyote Café. DJ Golden B’s given name is Brian Goldrich and when he’s not DJing, he is emceeing events like the Birds of Prey FIS Ski World Cup races.

“We threw a party back in 2005 during the FIS World Cup after Daron Rahlves had medaled and the vibe was ripe for a good party. I DJ’d that evening, Daron Rahlves was in the crowd and that party is why Coyote Cafe is iconic to me. It’s the perfect mountain vibe bar,” Goldrich said.

The Coyote Café is iconic. The location itself has always been a bar ever since Beaver Creek opened in 1980. It was known as Drinkwater Park in the early ’80s before it became the Coyote Café. The Coyote Café will close at the end of the season for a remodel and will not reopen until the fall. So, come and enjoy the original Coyote Café before the aesthetic changes happen.

“When it comes to choosing music for a historical landmark like Coyote Cafe, my DJ skills tend to lean toward songs people know and can hmmm along with or badly sing at their table. From classic rock to hip hop, I’ll be playing it all this weekend,” Goldrich said.

To learn more about the Coyote Cafe, visit CoyoteCafe.net .

Eagle ARTwalk

The Eagle ARTwalk returns to Broadway in downtown Eagle this Friday night. The ARTwalks run from April through December.

Eagle ARTwalk/Courtesy photo

Broadway will be the place to be in Eagle as the Eagle ARTwalk returns after a few months off during the winter. The Eagle ARTwalk occurs on the second Friday of each month from April through December between 5 and 8 p.m. The event includes local artisans, musicians, businesses and restaurants as it tries to create connections within the community.

Businesses and art galleries:

Alpaca Yarn Shop

ARTSPACE/Eagle Arts Gallery (over 15 artists’ work will be on display)

Yoga Off Broadway

Nurture Spa

Antlers & Rosé

Roaming Gourmet

Vail Valley Art Guild

OCG Management

Quiet Kat

Mountain Lifestyle Properties

Everyday Outfitters

Chics Couture

Restaurants and food trucks:

Roam

Flavor Stop

El Bajon Churros

Mountain Mini’s Donuts.

Vail Valley Art Guild will be hosting an event in conjunction with the Eagle ARTwalk. Stop by the galley at 108 W. 2nd St. in Eagle from 5 to 8 p.m. Local artists will be showcasing work that reflects the past season with the Winter in the High Country exhibit. In addition, Red Cliff sculptor Bob Will will have some of his fanciful industrial works on display.

For more information, go to at EagleARTS.org . Download the new Grandstand app from the website to have the interactive map and specials right at your fingertips.

Alpine Quest Sports Gear Swap

Looking for whitewater gear or alpine touring equipment? Check out the sales at Alpine Quest Sports’ annual gear swap.

Alpine Quest Sports/Courtesy photo

As the temperatures rise, the snow melts and heads to area rivers, which means the paddling season is not far off. If you need whitewater equipment, Alpine Quest Sports is your headquarters for savings and gear. Shop for used kayaks, SUPs, rafts, duckies and more at the annual swap. Supply chain issues have been a problem for many sports enthusiasts, but no need to wait, the gear will be right there in front of you in the Alpine Quest Sports parking lot this weekend.

The time frame to drop off equipment has already passed, so if you have gear to sell, you’ll have to wait until the next swap. Hours for the swap are Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is also a good time to invest in some alpine touring equipment. Alpine Quest Sports demo fleet of alpine touring skis complete with bindings and skins are also up for sale. All remaining winter gear is on sale, too. Save money on skis, boots, bindings and all winter clothing and you’ll be all set for next winter.

Alpine Quest Sports has been doing the gear swap for 21 years. Want to get into a new sport? This is a more affordable way to do it. Alpine Quest Sports can also help you learn a new sport with lessons for kayaking and stand up paddle boarding. Learn more at AlpineQuestSports.com .