Taste of Vail tickets on sale for lower prices
October 24, 2018
The Taste of Vail, a food and wine festival that invites dozens of winemakers and owners from all over the world to pour wine and interact with participants, is offering early ticket pricing for the April 2019 event. Food and wine lovers can save on tickets if they purchase tickets now through December 31, 2018.
the five-day festival attendees experience signature events designed to showcase iconic locations including the 2018 Debut of Rosé, The American Lamb Cook-Off and Après Ski Tasting, The Mountain Top Tasting and the Grand Tasting as well as seminars, intimate wine pop ups, dinners and more.
Buy Early and Save
Tickets for all Taste of Vail Events are now on sale at the lowest rate of the season. These prices are available until Monday, Dec. 31. Early Pricing are as follows:
Debut of 2018 Rosé: $50, in January, the price increases to $59.
American Lamb Cook-Off: $65, in January, the price increases to $85.
Mountain Top Tasting: $120, in January, the price increases to $150.
Grand Tasting: $175, in January, the price increases to $220.
Signature Pass: $400 (Includes entry into the four signature events. Not valid for any seminars or winemaker pop ups), in January, the price increases to $449.
