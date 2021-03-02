Taste of Vail to return in fall 2021

Taste of Vail is scheduled to return in fall 2021. Originally slated for April, the signature culinary offering hopes to provide the event experience in a modified format to keep guests and staff safe. Tickets will, however, go on sale in April.

Taste of Vail descends on Vail Village, traditionally in April, providing a culinary experience that's colored the town for 30 years.

Zach Mahone

“Our board moved the date to allow for more careful planning that will help ensure the safety and well being of attendees, volunteers, and everyone involved in this outstanding event,” organizers wrote in an email and posted on its website. “We’re looking forward to coming together once again to support our Vail restaurants and the wine industry once we can ensure a safer environment for all in attendance. We will offer much of the same programming people have come to love: Seminars with world-class talent, wine tastings, hosted by vineyards nationally and internationally, hiking, biking, fly fishing and more.”

Organizers are adjusting traditional offerings to follow safety protocols and public health guidelines outlined by the pandemic. More information will be available in the coming months on Taste of Vail’s website and social media pages .

For more information, visit tasteofvail.com .