Taylor Scott Band heads to the VPAC stage as part of Underground Sound Series

Scott Taylor Band’s music carries a soulful brand of funk-infused rock ‘n’ roll and lyrics punctuated by prodigious guitar skills.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

The Taylor Scott Band wishes you good luck trying to sit down or stay still when the Denver-based group performs at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday, Oct. 15, as the third show in the Underground Sound Series, a seven-show series with performances through Nov. 11.

“It feels better than ever to be out on the road now with new music, and a new perspective,” the band’s frontman Taylor Scott said. “See you out there.”

Scott is known for his soulful brand of funk-infused rock ‘n’ roll and lyrics punctuated by his prodigious guitar skills. He’s toured the U.S., Canada and Europe as guitarist for blues legend Otis Taylor and also played alongside the likes of Warren Haynes (Allman Brothers, Gov’t Mule). Scott sits in as a guest guitarist with Los Lobos on many occasions, and the Taylor Scott Band has opened for bands like Los Lobos, Buddy Guy and many more. As Scott and his band prepare to unveil new music, they are eager to bring their signature style of joyful energy to the VPAC stage.

This show is for you if you like: Los Lobos, Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Buddy Guy, Otis Taylor, Warren Haynes, Allman Brothers, Gov’t Mule and Tedeschi Trucks.

“Taylor Scott is one of those artists that can do it all. A heartfelt, sincere songwriter with extraordinary guitar chops and a deeply soulful voice,” said fellow singer-songwriter Dave Alvin.

The Taylor Scott Band’s newest release, “All We Have,” is produced by Steve Berlin, who has earned multiple Grammy Awards and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination as the longtime horn and keyboard player for Los Lobos while carving out another career as a go-to producer.

The album is a collection of tunes written over the past few years. The first single, “Bleeding Out,” is an example of what Taylor calls an angry funk tune.

“After being cooped up playing acoustic guitar for so long, I guess I was feeling aggressive musically,” Scott said. “I’m really proud of how the band sounds and carries the groove on that track.”

For more information and tickets, visit vilarpac.org/taylor-scott-band.