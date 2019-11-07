Tea Leaf Green to play free show at Copper Mountain on Saturday

Tea Leaf Green is a four-piece jam band from San Frincisco which became popular in the Vail area in 2012 when they recorded a live album at the State Bridge venue in northern Eagle County.

If you go ... What: Tea Leaf Green concert Where: Copper Mountain Center Village When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 Cost: Free More information: CopperColorado.com

San Francisco-based jam band Tea Leaf Green will return to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado this weekend with a free performance at Copper Mountain on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The performance caps off a day of entertainment at Copper with DJ Matt Mo spinning tunes from 8:30 a.m. to noon., and a raffle taking place at Eagles Landing Plaza in Center Village at 1:45 p.m.

Tea Leaf Green is a four-piece ensemble which became popular in the region in 2012 when they recorded a live album at the State Bridge venue in northern Eagle County.

The group embarked on a Colorado tour over the summer of 2019. They played the Meadowgrass Festival in Colorado Springs and packed the house at Denver’s Levitt Pavilion.

Tea Leaf Green bassist Reed Mathis made headlines last week when he was tagged in a post from his side project Billy & The Kids, a collaborative effort lead by Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann. The post, which contained the text “Tap, tap, is this thing on,” hinted at the makings of refresher session for the group. The Oct. 29 dispatch was Billy & The Kids first facebook post in more than two years.

A day later, news broke that Mathis, along with Billy & The Kids, will be featured on the highly anticipated “Warren Haynes Presents The Benefit Concert Volume 16,” album, which will include both audio and video footage of performances by Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Gov’t Mule, Hard Working Americans, Paul Riddle, Warren Haynes, Jack Pearson, Oteil Burbridge, Col. Bruce Hampton, Caleb Johnson and more.

The Tea Leaf Green show at Copper Mountain will kick off the winter edition of the new Copper Live music series. The series continues Sunday with a show by Chris Bauer Trio, a Summit County homegrown funky blues band, at 4 p.m. DJ Matty Mo will play starting at 8:30 a.m. once again on Sunday, and once again there will be a raffle at 1:30 p.m.

Copper Live returns on Nov. 16 with Snowsation featuring A R I Z O N A, an alternative electropop trio from New Jersey, which recently released its second album ASYLUM featuring tracks “Nostalgic” and “Problems.”