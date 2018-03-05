Teach kids through dissection at Walking Mountains Science Center

Cost: $10 per child, registration required; This is not a drop-off program — guardian participation is required.

What: Dissection Investigation with Walking Mountains Science Center, for children in second through fifth grades.

Bring hands-on, investigatory learning to your children through dissection.

Join Walking Mountains Science Center on Saturday, March 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. to interact with organisms in a new and dynamic way. While conducting two different dissections, participants will develop their observation and comparison skills by noting the differences and similarities between vertebrates and invertebrates.

First by conducting and recording exterior observations, then by dissecting and identifying internal components, students will see first-hand the complexity of life. Families have the opportunity to discover the structures and processes that make organisms unique during an afternoon of investigative dissection. Target ages are second through fifth grades. This is not a drop-off program. Guardian participation is required.

Similarities to Humans

There are many surgeons who say that they first discovered their life's passion standing over a dissected frog in a middle or high school biology class. In dissecting an animal, students see, touch and explore the various organs in the body.

Seeing these organs and understanding how they work within a single animal allows students to understand how these systems work within many other animals, including themselves. While there are various aspects that may differ between humans and other animals, many of the organ systems in complex animals work in similar ways to those of humans.

In addition to learning about themselves, students can learn about ecology and evolution through dissection. Certain body structures and adaptations can be seen in the animal that illustrates how they evolved over time and how they fill particular niches in the ecosystems they belong to.