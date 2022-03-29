Ted Vigil brings ‘The Ultimate John Denver’ to the VPAC

“The Ultimate John Denver” by Ted Vigil brings the Rocky Mountain High feeling all over again to Beaver Creek on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

Ted Vigil boasts an uncanny resemblance to music icon John Denver – who died in 1997 when his experimental aircraft crashed into the Pacific Ocean. Vigil, who has been performing since he was 10, won a national Talent Quest title as John Denver in 2006. After winning a celebrity look-a-like contest, he began planning his John Denver tribute show, which has gone nationwide offering Denver’s most familiar tunes – including “Thank God I’m A Country Boy.”

“I was completely blown away by this young man, Ted Vigil,” writes a longtime John Denver fan about the tribute show. “From the moment he set foot on the stage, I was mesmerized by his voice and his incredible resemblance to the late and great John Denver. Ted Vigil’s voice, mannerisms and humor were so much like John’s that I had to keep reminding myself it was a ‘tribute show’ – that wasn’t really Johnny up on that stage – Ted Vigil is that good! He brings John back to the stage, if only for a little while … and the experience he creates is magical.”

With tunes including “Calypso,” “Annie’s Song,” “Rocky Mountain High,” “Thank God I’m A Country Boy” and many more classics to sing along to, “The Ultimate John Denver” by Ted Vigil will take audiences on a trip down memory lane.

