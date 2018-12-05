TEDx screenings to take place at the Riverwalk in Edwards

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

If you go …

The mission of TEDx is to bring ideas worth spreading to small communities, and this year, TEDxVail will be presenting TEDWomen. The event will take place at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

The event will screen several of the speakers from the TEDWomen event that took place last week in California. Notable speakers include Tarana Burke, Marian Wright Edelman and more. Here's the breakdown of what to expect:

Registration:

Register from 10 to 10:30 a.m. to meet other TEDx attendees.

Session One — Showing Up:

Simona Abdallah: and Arabic percussion, primarily playing the Darbuka, a goblet-shaped drum. Abdallah has broken through traditional expectations to enjoy international success.

Tarana Burke: For more than 25 years, activist and advocate Tarana J. Burke has worked at the intersection of racial justice and sexual violence. Burke notably created the MeToo movement.

Ai-Jen Poo: Ai-jen Poo has spent the last 20 years fighting to improve workplace standards for domestic workers.

Dolores Huerta: a discussion of the inspiration and passion to spend most of her time pursuing social justice and civil rights.

Ashweetha Shetty: A feminist who loves to hold conversations with young people from rural backgrounds and says: "I always wanted to add my bit to their inspiring journey."

Katharine Wilkinson: An author and an advocate, Wilkinson works to connect people to the possibility of reversing global warming.

Marian Wright Edelman: A discussion about advocating for a level playing field for all children, so their chances to succeed don't have to depend on the lottery of birth.

Flor de Toloache: Like the legendary love potion that the Toloache flower is used for in Mexico, the ladies of Flor de Toloache cast a spell over their audiences with soaring vocals and physical elegance.

Mini snack break:

From 12:30 to 1 p.m., you can get classic movie theater food or order in advance from Hovey & Harrison organics.

Session two — Breaking Out:

Eldra Jackson III: A man that works daily to connect to his most authentic self—and his calling is to support others in doing the same.

Shad Begum: A women's rights activist working for the economic and political empowerment of women and youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province in the northwest of Pakistan.

Emily Quinn: a self-described "ballsy intersex activist who uses humor and storytelling to create a more welcoming world for people who don't fit in a box."

Shohini Ghose: An exploration of the strange quantum world of atoms and photons to understand the fundamental laws of the universe and harness them for quantum computing and communication, as well as her work to make science accessible and inclusive for people of all genders and backgrounds.

Climbing PoeTree: An artistic duo that harnesses creativity as the antidote to destruction through their spoken word, hip-hop and world music.

Maeve Higgins: starting off as a standup comedian, Higgins eventually started to write things down to help her make sense of the world.

Lindy Lou Isonhood: A recounting of serving as juror number two on a capital murder trial in 1994—an experience that changed Isonhood's life.