TEDxVail returns Feb. 10, features local and global thought-leaders

VAIL — Growing in popularity, TED Talks have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Sir Richard Branson and other thought-provoking leaders. TEDx events are localized self-organized programs offering a TED-like experience.

In Eagle County, TEDxVail started in 2010 and returns to Vail Mountain School on Saturday, Feb. 10, from noon to 9 p.m. The program features four sessions of inspired ideas and talks by local and global thought-leaders, captivating live performances and interactive breakout sessions — all combined to ignite deep conversation and connection to turn ideas into action.

Exploring fresh ideas

This year's theme is "}yes{" — exploring the possibility of flipping a switch from why to why not.

"We're digging down deep having fun in new ways this year with our theme," said Kat Haber, TEDxVail founder and curator. "It is entirely possible for an attending Xer to experience a fresh idea, flicker an internal rethinking, crunch it through a call-to-action conversation and deliver a new dance of reality."

Sessions include Empower Your Empire, Landscape Lost & Found, Passions & Protons and Together We Ride.

Featured local speakers include Mandy Benedict, owner of Ruggs Benedict; Dr. Johnny Huard, stem cell researcher; and Rachel Delong, local yoga master.

Tickets are $125 and include access to all four sessions, music, swag bags, snacks, dinner and access to TEDx experiences in the Collaboratorium, as well as the after party.

Tickets are available online through http://www.TEDxVail.com. For more information about TEDxVail and the full schedule, go to http://www.TEDxVail.com.