TEDxVail returns with event featuring powerful women Dec. 10

World champion freestyle kayaker Emily Jackson delivers a talk at TEDxVail in 2014. The local TEDxVail team organizes live-stream events and an annual TEDxVail conference in the winter.

Wendy Griffith | Special to the Daily

if you go ... What: TEDxVailWomen When: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2-6:30 p.m. Where: Four Seasons, Vail Cost: $50 More information: Visit tedxvail.com.

TEDxVail is returning Dec. 10 with TEDxVailWomen, which will stream TED Talks from this year’s lineup of TEDWomen Speakers. These talks have not yet been made available to the general public. Attendees will also have the chance to network and participate in workshops designed to empower women. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

The event takes place from 2-6:30 p.m. in the Four Seasons Vail and is hosted by TEDxVail. This event is only open to 60 participants, so early sign-ups are encouraged at tedxvailregistration.com.

TED started in 1984 as a conference for technology, entertainment and design. Today, most people know the TED brand for its short, educational recorded speeches – TED Talks – which gained more popularity in the internet age thanks to YouTube streaming. Each TED talk must be under 18 minutes long, preserving the idea of capturing big ideas in a short timeframe.

The “x” in TEDxVail stands for “independently organized,” meaning communities can create local events using TED-branded content. There are TEDx communities around the globe, and TEDxVail works to highlight topics that are important to the community at large.