TEDxYouth@Vail returns March 28, features 9 local student speakers

TEDxYouth@Vail will feature two sessions discussing a variety of powerful topics at Battle Mountain High School in March. Tickets are available now and are $10 general admission or free for students.

Daily file photo

The annual TEDxYouth returns to the valley on Saturday, March 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards and is organized by local students.

The two-session event features nine speakers, hands-on activities, hand-picked TED Talks and conversations with ecologists, community activists, mental-health survivors, advocates, performers and more.

This year, students will be giving talks about how they “impact” their community, serving as both a source of knowledge and inspiration for youth in the valley.

More information about the presenters and topics can be found online at tedxvail.com, as well as tickets. Pre-registration is recommended to secure a seat. General admission tickets are $10 and student tickets are free. (TEDxYouth@Vail has sold out the past two years.) Free TEDx products will also be available for purchase.