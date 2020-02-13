TEDxYouth@Vail returns March 28, features 9 local student speakers
Tickets on sale now
The annual TEDxYouth returns to the valley on Saturday, March 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards and is organized by local students.
The two-session event features nine speakers, hands-on activities, hand-picked TED Talks and conversations with ecologists, community activists, mental-health survivors, advocates, performers and more.
This year, students will be giving talks about how they “impact” their community, serving as both a source of knowledge and inspiration for youth in the valley.
More information about the presenters and topics can be found online at tedxvail.com, as well as tickets. Pre-registration is recommended to secure a seat. General admission tickets are $10 and student tickets are free. (TEDxYouth@Vail has sold out the past two years.) Free TEDx products will also be available for purchase.
