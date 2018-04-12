TEDxYouth@Vail showcases valley’s diversity on Saturday, April 14

TEDxYouth@Vail is a team made up of 30 students from Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley and Vail Christian high schools as well as Vail Mountain School, with the help of a few adults.

For months they've been preparing for their event, coming to Battle Mountain on Saturday, April 14, from 2:30 to 7 p.m.

This independently organized TED event features two sessions and six youth speakers, as well as two adult speakers. In between the sessions will be a break for food from local restaurants Village Bagel, French75 and Hovey & Harrison as well as activities to engage with the speakers and the audience.

Topics of discussion are powerful and relevant locally, for people of all ages. There will be talks on growing up in a Latina household; transitions in life from a transgender student; wilderness; recovery from suicide attempts; and more.

"What we're trying to showcase is the amount of diversity we have in the Vail Valley," said Troy Rindone, the student curator and organizer of TEDxYouth@Vail. "All these ideas are coming from right out of this small valley."

Registration for the event Saturday is free for students and $10 for adults. Register at http://www.tedxvail.com.

STUDENT RUN

While TEDxYouth is organized by Rindone and his team across the valley, Kat Haber also helps out and is a license holder and curator for TEDxVail.

"They're learning real world skills: how to organize a large public event, how to do public speaking, leadership — all those things are going to be useful for them in the real world," Haber said, "and they're still making a contribution while in high school."

TEDxYouth has an audience capacity of 500 and is looking to fill every seat.

"It gives these teens a chance to be out there in the community and recognized for the asset that they are," Haber said.

Other upcoming TEDxVail events include a streaming of three TED sessions at Blue Starlite Cinema on Saturday, April 21. Tickets to the TED event in Vancouver require a lengthy application process as well as about $10,000, so this is a chance to see it from Vail. Then on April 26, TEDxVail En Espanol makes its debut at the Antlers.

For more information, visit http://www.tedxvail.com.

