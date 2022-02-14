Tell Us Your Love Story contest winners

The Vail Daily received dozens of entries for our Tell Us Your Love Story contest in honor of Valentine’s Day. Our hearts were touched by your stories of love, loss, and love again, longevity in love and finding love in unusual ways during unusual times.

The editorial staff had fun reading these inspiring stories. Here are our top winners who will be awarded fabulous Valentine’s Day-themed prizes, like dinner for two from Gessner at the Grand Hyatt Vail and couples massages from The Spa at the Four Seasons Resort Vail, Dryland Fitness and Spa at Gravity Haus Vail and Spa Anjali at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa.

A huge thanks to our sponsors and to all who spilled the details on a relationship that means the world to them. If you’re still looking for love, never give up hope and maybe you can draw some inspiration from these stories.

Ski Train by Nicole Dewell

Nicole and Andy Dewell met on the Winter Park Ski Train.

Nicole Dewell/Courtesy photo

Having ski bummed in Vail for the 1991-1992 ski season, I fell in love with this community. Returning back East at the season’s end, Colorado’s siren call beckoned me back to the Rockies, so I found a job in Denver. Resigned to “never being able to afford to live in Vail again.” I bought a Winter Park season pass with hopes of meeting Denverites who shared my skiing passion. In a disappointing twist of fate, none of my Denver friends skied, so I skied alone, which was awfully lonely.

After several solo drives over Berthod Pass in white-out conditions, I resolved to find a safer means of transportation to the hill. My father sagely suggested I seek a weekend job on the fabled Winter Park Ski Train, which I did. Most Saturdays and Sundays, I hopped on the train at Union Station. Onboard, I sold hot chocolate, coffee, bagels, and croissants on the ride to Winter Park and beer and wine on the return trip.

One shift, the most handsome guy, Andy, from Golden, worked beside me selling concessions on the train part time. Delighted with his kind heart, adventurous spirit, and endearing personality, Andy and I became ski buddies, tearing up Mary Jane’s double black diamond runs all day while falling in love. I was lonely on the slopes no more.

I never imagined I’d be blessed enough to return to my beloved Eagle County, yet in 1996, my Colorado dream came true! I landed a teaching job at Eagle Valley Middle School. I bought a small condo in the nascent Edwards Riverwalk. Andy proposed but he needed a job in the valley, which was a daunting challenge, as jobs were not abundant like now.

Determined to stay in Eagle County, I strolled into the Johnson Kunkel Engineering firm in Eagle and boldly offered them Andy’s résumé, inquiring, “Hey, are you guys hiring? ‘Cause I know a great guy who’d love to work for you.”

Andy got the job, we married and eventually moved to Homestead. 20 years ago, we moved to Eagle where we raised our two precious daughters, Caroline (19) and Lily (17). Much to our delight, my beloved parents, Nick and Eileen Sordi, moved here 16 years ago, to ski and be closer to their grandchildren. We can’t imagine any place better to raise our family than Eagle County.

Free Lunch by Nathan Ingram

Nathan and Tracy Ingram met while Nathan was trying to get his free meal at Mid-Vail.

Nathan Ingram/Courtesy photo

On a blue bird ski day in late April 1996, I walked into Mid-Vail restaurant for lunch. I knew the general manager at the time, John Warnack, he and I were on the Taste of Vail Committee and John had previously suggested I come in for lunch one day and he would “comp” my meal.

I felt good about getting a free meal, as we had both spent a good amount of time working to help host the wonderful Taste of Vail event. Upon going through the checkout line, there was a beautiful blonde haired, deep blue-eyed girl behind the cash register. She was wearing a blue Vail ski cap that highlighted the extended epic ski season “Open until May 15th 1995-1996 Ski Season.”

I asked her if John was in the restaurant and explained he had offered me a comp meal. The young lady looked at me with much surprise and said John isn’t here today. I kindly asked when was he expected? Tracy (cashier), started noticing the line of impatient skiers behind me and quickly proceeded to ring up my bill and over charge me for my Epic Burger, fries and beer, obviously trying to get me through the line as quick as possible and avoiding giving me my well-deserved “complimentary” meal.

Grudgingly, I paid with my American Express card and walked away, though remembering the beautiful girl that over-charged me for my lunch…and would eventually still my heart!

The next week I was attending an end of the season restaurant closing event called “Drink the Bar Dry” in Lionhead at Trail’s End. I was tending to my own business, when out of the corner of my eye – there she was – the “cashier from Mid-Vail.” I walked over and politely said, “Aren’t you the cashier that over-charged me for my lunch last week?” She quickly responded, “Aren’t you the “guy” (maybe she said bum) that was trying to get a free lunch?”

We both laughed and I asked if I could buy her a beer – and she said yes! The rest is history.

We just celebrated our 20th anniversary on June 16th, 2021. We reminiscence that story frequently to family and friends and it always ends with good laugh!

Grateful I went through Mid-Vail that day. It’s been a blue bird life with my wife Tracy Behr Ingram ever since!

24-hour Date by Gentian Nuzzo

Gentian Nuzzo’s first date with Justin Ayer lasted 24 hours.

Gentian Nuzzo/Courtesy photo

Neither my husband nor I are Jewish, but we met at a Hanukkah party. Our dear friend Jennifer Pinkus used to have a Hanukkah party every year; she would make all the traditional food, put out dreidels, light a menorah and invite all of her (mostly gentile) friends to come over and celebrate with her. Jen was a well-loved local teacher, ski instructor and athlete. She passed away a few years ago and we still feel her loss acutely.

Our first 24 hours of dating were pretty intense. We went out for breakfast at the Route 6 Cafe and then we skied all day. Neither one of us wanted the date to end, so we went to après ski and then on to dinner at Sato. We had been sitting at our table for an hour, so engrossed in conversation, that we hadn’t even been able to order yet. An older gentleman came up to us, put his hands on our shoulders, and said, “I don’t know how long you kids have been married, but I just lost my wife, and it warms my heart to see young people so in love.”

I was worried that this emotional moment would scare off my date, but we grinned at each other and talked about how magical it was that someone else could see the connection we both felt.

We went back to my house, and we talked (fully clothed!) until we fell asleep. Please know that I am a very deep sleeper, and when I am startled awake, I can be pretty confused. That night, I farted so loudly that I woke myself up. It was like an earthquake. I was horrified and was pretty sure I would die of embarrassment. Justin didn’t say anything, and I assumed it was because he was too grossed out to speak to me. I gently cried myself back to sleep, assuming my flatulence wrecked the best thing that ever happened to me.

I woke up in the morning, clear headed, and realizing that my date slept through all the commotion. I then rolled over and, smiling bashfully, confessed to Justin, “I farted on you last night!”

Justin said, “Oh, thank God,” and he lifted his leg and let one rip.

COVID Couple by Florence Linet

Florence Linet was tired of the COVID-19 lockdowns and found love by swiping right on Tinder.

Florence Linet/Courtesy photo

How does an IT guy from Chicago living in Summit County meet a French ski instructor living in Eagle County?

Two years ago, the world was shutting down, people were getting sick and even dying. After spending three months in 700 square-foot of “covid jail,” I had had enough. I signed up for Tinder and described all the outdoor activities I enjoyed in the hopes of finding anyone who wanted to go outside and be active with me.

That same day, I saw your profile. You had super-liked me. Your clever line about how online dating doesn’t work made me smile but your biking, snowkiting and snowboarding photos got me thinking we would get along just fine . Swipe right!

I had not expected to receive an invitation to meet up the next day.

It was not a date, I was not ready for love.

I was nervous. I don’t know if the quarantine made me forget how to be social, my hands were sweaty at the thought of meeting you.

I did my hair and put on some makeup forgetting that lipstick is useless under a face mask. I got in my car, my heart pounding fast. I arrived late, the drive from Edwards to Vail seemed long but it may have been the fact that I was driving slowly, dreading the moment of sharing a conversation with a stranger.

Arriving at El Sabor, I recognized you. I remember the table you were at and being uncomfortable. I remember thinking that you were handsome, and your picture didn’t do you justice. I joined you and we awkwardly said “hi,” of course at the time there was no hugging, no shaking hands and we wore face masks everywhere at all times.

We spent two hours talking about kitesurfing and biking. Then the sun went down. I didn’t want to leave. I was cold so we took a walk up the mountain out of the shade and planned our first bike ride over Vail Pass.

Spending that summer biking with you…I had found my life partner. We decided to go back to El Sabor in the cold and made our partnership official. It has been a crazy adventure. I am so grateful to have met a stranger that day.

Thank you for choosing me. Happy Valentine’s Day My love.