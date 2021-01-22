Test your knowledge with the new Vail Scavenger Hunt

In the new Vail Scavenger Hunt, each clue on the hunt is worth various point values. From trivia and photo challenges to QR check-ins, participants can rack up points and climb the leaderboard. (Katie Tille

How well do you think you know Vail? Test your knowledge in the Vail Scavenger Hunt.

The town of Vail and area businesses have teamed up to provide many opportunities for socially distant and outdoor fun this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vail Scavenger Hunt is the latest new offering. The whole game is set up to be touch-free except for taking photos on your own phone, all while teaching people about the history of Vail and encouraging interaction with the area’s landmarks.

Some of Vail’s efforts to help guests have fun while staying safe this season include the Magic of Lights Vail display at the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, as well as roaming musicians and street-side food and drink counters, operated and managed by in-town businesses.

A Vail Scavenger Hunt Team takes a selfie with the Vail Clocktower and Vail Mountain in the background. The Vail Scavenger Hunt covers topics like Vail’s history, the 10th Mountain Division, the expansion of Vail and key landmarks. (Katie Tille

“People love a challenge and we love to educate at the same time. You will indirectly learn about the history of Vail while getting a full walking tour from Golden Peak to Lionshead,” said Kaite Tille, one of the organizers of the Vail Scavenger Hunt.

“Our clues cover topics like Vail’s history, the 10th Mountain Division, the expansion of Vail and we include some of our landmarks as well,” Tille said.

The Town of Vail collaborated with the Colorado Snowsports Museum to share information about various landmarks, like the 10th Mountain Division statue right next to the covered bridge. Jen Mason, the museum’s executive director, said that the response has been amazing.

“It’s so interactive and people are really covering some ground to find all the clues. We had one team in here over the weekend that had been coming to Vail for 10 years and had never been to Lionshead,” Mason said. “Many people have said they didn’t know Vail had a chapel. It’s great to see people exploring and learning more about our area.”

A team takes a photo for the Vail Scavenger Hunt in front of one of Vail’s most famous landmarks, the 10th Mountain Division Soldier, by the Covered Bridge on Bridge Street in Vail Village. (Katie Tille

Each clue on the hunt is worth various point values. From trivia and photo challenges to QR check-ins, participants can rack up points and climb the leaderboard. Those who complete the hunt will earn a free prize from the Colorado Snowsports Museum. You can have as many people as you want on your team, but there are only four museum prizes per team. The team with the most points at the end of the season will win $500 to use at Vail restaurants and retailers.

The Vail Scavenger Hunt is available until Vail Mountain closes on April 11. To participate in this free activity, simply download the free Eventzee app for Apple or Android from your mobile device. Then create a login and enter the code: VailHunt. For more information visit: http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org/scavenger-hunt.