Thanksgiving 2020: Vail Valley restaurants open for reservations, take-out

Just because traditional Thanksgiving plans with family and friends might look different this year doesn’t mean that the food has to suffer as well. Let these Vail Valley restaurants take care of the cooking for you while you relax and enjoy the holiday, however you’re spending it this year.

Here are 16 local restaurants and catering services offering meals for Turkey Day.

Vail

Blue Moose Pizza

If you are looking for something besides turkey, Blue Moose will be open on Thanksgiving with to-go pizzas and cocktails.

970-476-8666

http://www.bluemoosepizza.com

Garfinkels

To-Go Thanksgiving

$15 Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie for 1

10% off if using online ordering portal

970.476.3789

garfsvail.com

Grand Hyatt

Thanksgiving Buffet 1 p.m.-9 p.m.

$75 Adults; $25 Children (5-12 years old); 4 years old & under free

970-476-1234

http://www.grandhyattvail.com

Haagen-Dazs

Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wed & Thanksgiving Day for takeout pints and other ice cream items

Order ahead on the Haagen-Dazs app for delivery, pick up and/or Uber Eats

970-476-1441

haagendazs.us

La Bottega, La Delizioso

To-go Thanksgiving Dinner

6-10 people: 14 lb. turkey, chestnut sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce and multi-grain bread for $295

10-16 people: 20 lb. turkey, same sides as above

Additional add-on sides for 6 people at $24 each: green bean casserole; brussels sprouts with bacon, candied pecans and maple syrup; sweet potato casserole (gluten-free); baked butternut squash and winter fruits

Additional add-on desserts for 8 people at $65 each: pumpkin pie, pumpkin gelato, pecan pie with dulce de leche cheesecake, tiramisu

All dinners can be picked up or delivered by 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

All orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24

970-476-0280

http://www.labottegavail.com

LaTour

La Tour offers a Thanksgiving special every year, and is complementing the service with a Friendsgiving special the day before.

Special to the Daily

Friendsgiving – Wednesday, Nov 25

$35 Roast Turkey Entrée

Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 26

First course: butternut squash soup, bruleed marshmallows

Second course: roast turkey, fennel & sausage stuffing, potato puree, green been casserole, cranberry sauce, gravy

Third course: pumpkin ice cream, cinnamon crème anglaise

Reservations starting 1 p.m.

970-476-4403

latour-vail.com

Leonora (The Sebastian)

To-Go Thanksgiving Dinner

4-6 Guests: turkey with sides for $240; turkey only for $90

7-10 Guests: turkey with sides for$400; turkey only for $180

Orders must be placed by Tuesday, Nov. 24

970-477-8058

Email dstills@thesebastianvail.com

Sonnenalp

Thanksgiving Feasts

Ludwig’s Buffet: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. $85 Adults; $42 Children

Bully Ranch (three courses): 12 p.m.-8 p.m. $45 Adults; $24 Children

Pick-Up order for 6-10 people: $320

Order by Tuesday, Nov. 24

970-479-5523

sonnenalp.com

Sweet Basil

12” Thanksgiving Pies/Tarts To-Go: $35 each, serves 10

Must order online or by phone by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, pick up Wednesday Nov. 25 between 12 – 6 p.m..

4 options: apple pie, pumpkin tart, cranberry cheesecake tart, caramel and milk chocolate tart.

All pies contain dairy and nuts.

970-476-0125

http://www.sweetbasilvail.com

Up the Creek

Reservations available 3 p.m.-9 p.m.

$25 deposit required at time of reservation

970-476-8141

vailupthecreek.com

Vail Chophouse

3-course meal, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

$59 Adults; $29 Children under 12

970-477-0555

http://www.vailchophouse.com

Be sure to call ahead at all restaurants to ensure that you are able to secure a table; the same applies to ordering take-home meals.

Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek Chophouse

3-course meal, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

$59 Adults; $29 Children under 12

970-845-0555

http://www.vailchophouse.com

Mirabelle

3-course Thanksgiving Dinner 1 p.m.-close

$75 adults; $30 for kids under 12

970-949-7728

mirabelle1.com

Edwards

The Gashouse

3-course Thanksgiving Dinner noon-9 p.m.

$29.95 adults; $15.95 kids

Dinners also available to-go; call at least 30 minutes ahead of desired pick-up time.

Full dinner menu also available on Thanksgiving Day.

970-926-3613

gashouse-restaurant.com

Catering

Pickled

New catering service offering Thanksgiving meal for 7-10 people at $385

16-18 lb. turkey; cornbread, sausage and mushroom stuffing; whipped potatoes; snap beans with prosciutto and goat cheese; sweet potatoes; salad; cranberry sauce; dinner rolls

Holiday pie sold separately for $25 ech

Order by Tuesday, Nov. 24, pick up by noon at 65 Market St. in Eagle on Thanksgiving Day.

970-328-2544 or 970-331-3126 or 970-306-2722

The Roaming Gourmet

theroaminggourmet.com

970-401-2344