Thanksgiving 2020: Vail Valley restaurants open for reservations, take-out
Just because traditional Thanksgiving plans with family and friends might look different this year doesn’t mean that the food has to suffer as well. Let these Vail Valley restaurants take care of the cooking for you while you relax and enjoy the holiday, however you’re spending it this year.
Here are 16 local restaurants and catering services offering meals for Turkey Day.
Vail
Blue Moose Pizza
If you are looking for something besides turkey, Blue Moose will be open on Thanksgiving with to-go pizzas and cocktails.
970-476-8666
Garfinkels
To-Go Thanksgiving
$15 Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie for 1
10% off if using online ordering portal
970.476.3789
Grand Hyatt
Thanksgiving Buffet 1 p.m.-9 p.m.
$75 Adults; $25 Children (5-12 years old); 4 years old & under free
970-476-1234
Haagen-Dazs
Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wed & Thanksgiving Day for takeout pints and other ice cream items
Order ahead on the Haagen-Dazs app for delivery, pick up and/or Uber Eats
970-476-1441
La Bottega, La Delizioso
To-go Thanksgiving Dinner
- 6-10 people: 14 lb. turkey, chestnut sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce and multi-grain bread for $295
- 10-16 people: 20 lb. turkey, same sides as above
Additional add-on sides for 6 people at $24 each: green bean casserole; brussels sprouts with bacon, candied pecans and maple syrup; sweet potato casserole (gluten-free); baked butternut squash and winter fruits
Additional add-on desserts for 8 people at $65 each: pumpkin pie, pumpkin gelato, pecan pie with dulce de leche cheesecake, tiramisu
All dinners can be picked up or delivered by 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
All orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24
970-476-0280
LaTour
Friendsgiving – Wednesday, Nov 25
$35 Roast Turkey Entrée
Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 26
- First course: butternut squash soup, bruleed marshmallows
- Second course: roast turkey, fennel & sausage stuffing, potato puree, green been casserole, cranberry sauce, gravy
- Third course: pumpkin ice cream, cinnamon crème anglaise
Reservations starting 1 p.m.
970-476-4403
Leonora (The Sebastian)
To-Go Thanksgiving Dinner
- 4-6 Guests: turkey with sides for $240; turkey only for $90
- 7-10 Guests: turkey with sides for$400; turkey only for $180
Orders must be placed by Tuesday, Nov. 24
970-477-8058
Email dstills@thesebastianvail.com
Sonnenalp
Thanksgiving Feasts
- Ludwig’s Buffet: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. $85 Adults; $42 Children
- Bully Ranch (three courses): 12 p.m.-8 p.m. $45 Adults; $24 Children
Pick-Up order for 6-10 people: $320
Order by Tuesday, Nov. 24
970-479-5523
Sweet Basil
12” Thanksgiving Pies/Tarts To-Go: $35 each, serves 10
Must order online or by phone by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, pick up Wednesday Nov. 25 between 12 – 6 p.m..
4 options: apple pie, pumpkin tart, cranberry cheesecake tart, caramel and milk chocolate tart.
All pies contain dairy and nuts.
970-476-0125
Up the Creek
Reservations available 3 p.m.-9 p.m.
$25 deposit required at time of reservation
970-476-8141
Vail Chophouse
3-course meal, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
$59 Adults; $29 Children under 12
970-477-0555
Beaver Creek
Beaver Creek Chophouse
3-course meal, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
$59 Adults; $29 Children under 12
970-845-0555
Mirabelle
3-course Thanksgiving Dinner 1 p.m.-close
$75 adults; $30 for kids under 12
970-949-7728
Edwards
The Gashouse
3-course Thanksgiving Dinner noon-9 p.m.
$29.95 adults; $15.95 kids
Dinners also available to-go; call at least 30 minutes ahead of desired pick-up time.
Full dinner menu also available on Thanksgiving Day.
970-926-3613
Catering
Pickled
New catering service offering Thanksgiving meal for 7-10 people at $385
16-18 lb. turkey; cornbread, sausage and mushroom stuffing; whipped potatoes; snap beans with prosciutto and goat cheese; sweet potatoes; salad; cranberry sauce; dinner rolls
Holiday pie sold separately for $25 ech
Order by Tuesday, Nov. 24, pick up by noon at 65 Market St. in Eagle on Thanksgiving Day.
970-328-2544 or 970-331-3126 or 970-306-2722
The Roaming Gourmet
970-401-2344
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Skater who plays Queen Elsa in ’Disney on Ice’ coming to Vail Skating Festival this winter
Vail Skating Festival to host free performances on Saturdays at Solaris Ice Rink through the holidays.
See more