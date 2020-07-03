‘That’s my thing’: Musician Scott Munns looking forward to returning to Bridge Street Bar in Vail

Musician Scott Munns is a favorite at Bridge Street Bar in Vail. He will be performing at 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Bridge Street Bar.

Special to the Daily

Apres crowds at Vail love seeing musician Scott Munns perform live when he is in town, and Munns loves his crowds.

“I enjoy playing to crowds. I don’t like playing to my iPhone,” he said on Thursday ahead of his upcoming performances at Bridge Street Bar in Vail Village tonight and over the weekend. “I was lucky I was able to do that and still pay my bills and get by, but I just love playing in front of a crowd. That’s my thing.”

Thanks to an Eagle County variance exempting local bars from Gov. Jared Polis’ recent shutdown, Munns will be performing at Bridge Street Bar in Vail Village from 9 p.m. to close today, Friday and Saturday.

Munns traveled from his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday for the performances. Upon landing in Colorado, he took a quick nap and woke up to the news from Polis, shutting down bars around the state for 30 days, except in Eagle County, after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Per coronavirus restrictions, Bridge Street Bar will welcome up to 100 people for Munns’ shows, about less than 50% of the bar’s capacity.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“I’d rather play in front of smaller crowd that’s enthusiastic than a big crowd where I’m the background music,” he said.

Since the pandemic started, Munns has been performing some virtual shows as well as doing some traveling to perform. He said he learned of the local mandates when trying to board a local bus without a mask. He added he is happy to comply with health codes wherever he goes.

“It’s the exact opposite of what’s happening in Fort Lauderdale,” he said of Eagle County.

Munns is a longtime performer in the valley and is thankful for his following during these times. His online performances usually feature a unique twist, either bringing in bartenders from the places he regularly performs to hang out or eating a marijuana edible before performing, the “Colorado Candy Sessions” he calls them. He also has been performing for private parties.

While he will not be wearing a mask during his performances — “I can’t sing with a mask on,” he said — Bridge Street Bar staff will be donning face coverings. Guests planning to attend his show must also wear masks, as indoor face coverings are now mandatory in Eagle County per the July 2 public health ordinance that allowed the county to transition to the black phase of social distancing.

Munns will also be performing during Vail America Days on Saturday, which is altered this year for safety precautions.

After a rough landing in Denver hearing about bar shutdowns, Munns is thankful to be able to perform for Eagle County crowds.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said.