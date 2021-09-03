The 2021 Virtual Vail Film Festival announces lineup

“Birdwatching” stars Amanda Seyfried and Sharon Washington and will be featured as one of the short films of the 2021 Virtual Vail Film Festival.

Vail Film Festival/Courtesy photo

The 18th annual Vail Film Festival returns September 23-26 in a virtual format. The festival, dedicated to supporting and celebrating independent filmmakers, will be accessible this year to people all over the world.

“We are proud to continue our mission to support independent filmmakers through the online film festival. This year’s film program is even more varied and robust than last year’s edition, with 80 films from incredible artists. We are proud to showcase their work and honor the winning films through our juried and audience awards. The online festival allows us to protect the health and well-being of our filmmakers, guests, sponsors, and the local community, which continues to be our first priority,” said festival co-executive director Sean Cross.

“Like last year, we look forward to film fans from all over the world having access to the festival, where they can enjoy film screenings, filmmaker Q&As, and panel discussions. While we are very much looking forward to and hopeful for an in-person event next year, the online format allows people everywhere to participate in the festival,” said festival co-executive director Scott Cross.

The festival will screen a diverse slate of 80 films, including narrative and documentary features as well as short and student films. The film program includes “Oklahoma Mon Amour,” directed by Carolina Rueda, “iGilbert,” directed by Adrian Martinez, “Everything in the End,” directed by Mylissa Fitzsimmons, “Highway One,” directed by Jaclyn Bethany, “A Hidden Star,” directed by Mary Elizabeth Gentle and Alia Tarraf, “On Our Own Island,” directed by Sky Dillon-Robbins and Ellie Dylan, and more. The full film program can be found online at vailfilmfestival.eventive.org.

“This year’s film festival continues our mission to shine a light on independent artists,” said Festival Director Corinne Hara. “The festival has always been a platform to help discover and foster new talent and we’re excited about the number of powerful storytellers that we are showcasing in this year’s lineup.”

In addition to screenings, the online Vail Film Festival will include industry panel discussions and filmmaker Q&As.

For more information, to buy passes, and to view the full film schedule, visit vailfilmfestival.com.