The annual Vail Valley Art Guild show has an opening reception on Friday

Vail Valley Art Guild president Andrew Pranger’s painting “Kept As Evidence of Failure of Mind” will be on display at the annual exhibition.

Special to the Daily

The annual Vail Valley Fine Arts Show opens with a Friday night reception at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards. Featuring artists in the Vail Valley Art Guild, the show offers a unique look at work by local artists, sculptors, ceramic artists, photographers and woodworkers.

The Art and Jazz reception will run from 6-8 p.m., Friday. This year’s show was judged by the owners of the prestigious Vail International Gallery and the Raitman Gallery. The exhibition captures a variety of media and subject matter, including abstracts, portraits/figures, landscapes and still life in painting, photography, sculpture and functional pieces. Many of the artists and photographers showing participate in classes and workshops sponsored by CMC and the VVAG.

In addition to the main exhibit, CMC will be showcasing work by students in its Transitions Program, Kids College and work by the inaugural class of Kids Summer Clay Camp participants.

Art lovers can explore more than 234 works by 59 artists in an array of mediums while enjoying refreshments. The Jeremiah Johnson Jazz Quartet will provide live music: The band’s namesake Johnson is assistant dean of the college’s art department.

The Vail Valley Fine Art show is currently on exhibit and work is available for purchase through Nov. 15. Call 970-569-2900 or visit coloradomtn.edu/campuses/vail-valley-edwards for more information.