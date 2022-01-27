The Assembly now serving Sunday brunch

The three-course menu features Greek yogurt pancakes with lime crema, olive oil almonds, plum maple syrup and blueberry compote. Complement with a cocktail of your choice (Alpenglow Spritz shown here).

The Assembly/Courtesy Photo

The Assembly in Eagle is launching brunch service on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The award-winning restaurant has garnered recognition for its fresh, seasonal and globally-inspired menu, curated wine list, and innovative cocktail program, and is a dinner staple for diners in Eagle and throughout the Vail Valley. Owners Caleb and Jaimie Mackey, head chef Brandon Utley, and the entire Assembly team are excited to expand their menu to include a spin on brunch classics and give guests another opportunity to enjoy the restaurant and connect with friends and community.

“We’ve been toying with the idea of brunch since before we opened in August of 2020, and are so excited to finally be making it happen,” said Caleb Mackey. “It has been amazing to create memorable experiences for our guests every time they join us for dinner, and we can’t wait to make brunch a special event the community can look forward to every weekend.”

“We’re looking forward to yet another opportunity for families to assemble with us,” Chef Utley added. “It’s going to be fun to bring our menu to a different crowd, get our regulars in the restaurant even more and to provide something unique and exciting for our community.”

With Utley at the helm, the brunch menu is filled with The Assembly’s signature creative touches. The three-course menu begins with house pastries – cinnamon rolls with mascarpone icing and gluten-free churros – then offers diners a choice of Ukrainian-inspired yogurt pancakes with plum maple syrup, yogurt and house-made gluten-free granola, or a salt roasted beet salad with Camembert and grilled bitter greens.

The main event is a choice between Huevos Rancheros with tomatillo chili verde and black lentil purée, Southern cheddar grits and butter-sautéed shrimp, or the aptly-named Tres Huevos Tartine: griddled bread topped with Dijon egg salad, a six-minute egg and citrus hollandaise.

Chef Utley's Tres Huevos Tartine: Griddled bread, Dijon egg salad, six minute egg, cucumber ribbons, and citrus hollandaise

The Assembly/Courtesy Photo

Vegan, gluten-free, and allergy-friendly options are available for each course, in keeping with The Assembly’s mission to ensure every diner has something to enjoy. An equally satisfying kids menu, dessert, and breakfast cocktails ranging from a house Bloody Mary with vegetable-infused vodka to a grapefruit French 75 round out the selections.

Brunch is available every Sunday starting on Jan. 30, with reservations available between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Dining room tickets are available at $50 per adult and include three courses; kids’ meals are available à la carte. Bar tickets are available for $55 per adult and include three courses, plus a house Bloody Mary or mimosa. Reservations are currently required and can be made at TheAssemblyEagle.com .