The Assembly serves globally-inspired food with a community-focused approach

Chicken confit paired with one of the Assembly’s house cocktails

Christine Rice/EAT Magazine

There are certain restaurants that every town needs: a great breakfast place; the quintessential burger joint; an upscale dining option and that perfect in-between option — the place that has great food, a stellar wine list and is casual enough that groups of friends, families and couples can all enjoy it. The Assembly is this place in Eagle.

Jaimie and Caleb Mackey opened The Assembly in August 2020 as a community-focused restaurant with the vision to bring people together over fresh, seasonal, globally-inspired food, wine and cocktails. With its clean and modern design, complete with an expansive bar and open-concept kitchen, The Assembly has established itself as the place that is perfect for a happy hour gathering or a leisurely meal.

Sweet potato curry

With Chef Brandon Utley at the helm, The Assembly continues to add new favorites to the menu, exploring various styles and flavors, tipping traditional on its head.Check out the local Colorado striped bass with dirty rice congee (a Chinese rice porridge); okra and caramelized shallots finish out the dish.

Chef Utley’s cashew cheesecake

“It has been really fun to explore different flavors with Chef Utley,” said Jaimie Mackey. “We’re still very much committed to the idea of global inspiration that we’ve had since we opened, pulling inspiration and flavor profiles from all over the world and really getting creative.”

A twist on “meat and potatoes,” the braised short rib brings North African flavors to the plate with ras el hanout spinach puree. This vibrant, earthy mix of spices brings an additional earthy flavor that pairs beautifully with the crispy confit potatoes and the ribs.

The Assembly’s creative culinary offerings start with the salads.

Boring old chicken? Not a chance. The confit chicken is paired with sweet and spiced apple chutney, delicata squash purée and crispy shallots and sage — it’s comfort food with a bright new twist. Pair it with the citrusy and earthy 2020 L’Orange, a beautiful blend of Roussanne, Riesling, Chenin, Gewürztraminer, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and Viognier from Division Winemaking Co.

With a wine list that focuses on smaller vineyards and up-and-coming options, winter is a focal point.

“We’ve definitely brought in some more winter-friendly wines,” Mackey said. “Some reds, some great winter whites: Chenins that have seen a little bit of oak, so they’ve got a little more body, a handful of other Chardonnays — some white wines with a little bit more presence on the palate.”

And for those a bit unsure of what will please the palate, The Assembly offers wine tasting classes for as many as 10 people. Perfect for a holiday party or a gift that everyone can enjoy, these classes revolve around various tasting themes like “Grape Expectations” (a selection of wines from around the world all made using the same grape) or “A Little Skin,” which explores the amber, orange and pink hues between white and red wine. Custom classes are also available.