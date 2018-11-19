The Athletic Club offering round robin event

The Athletic Club at The Westin is hosting a free Round Robin Exercise Event on Wednesday, Nov. 28, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. featuring 18 different 20-minute group exercise classes, including Hatha Yoga, Pilates Barre, Ski Conditioning, TRX Circuit and Core Chisel.

The Athletic Club will also be giving demonstrations of its new Wahoo KICKR indoor trainer bikes. Created for the most demanding cyclists, the Wahoo KICKR Snap is a powerful indoor smart trainer offering the ultimate accuracy and responsiveness in a convenient wheel-on design.

Free and open to the public, the schedule for the Athletic Club Round Robin includes:

Studio Anjali yoga

4 to 4:20 p.m. Flow Yoga

Recommended Stories For You

4:30 to 4:50 p.m. Restorative Yoga

5 to 5:20 p.m. Pilates Mat

5:30 to 5:50 p.m. Hatha Yoga

6 to 6:20 p.m. Yoga for Stiff people

6:30 – 6:50 p.m. Pilates Mat

7 to 7:30 p.m. Flow Yoga

Movement studio

4 to 4:20 p.m. Barre 55

4:30 to 4:50 p.m. Core Chisel

5 to 5:20 p.m. Ski Conditioning

5:30 to 5:50 p.m. TRX Circuit

6 to 6:20 p.m. Barre Bata

6:30 to 6:50 p.m. HIIT Tabatta

7 to 7:30 p.m. Circuit Training

Cycling studio

Please bring your own bike for demonstration

5:30 to 5:50 p.m. Wahoo Kickr Demo

6 to 6:20 p.m. Wahoo Kickr Demo

6:30 to 6:50 p.m. Wahoo Kickr Demo

7 to 7:30 p.m. Wahoo Kickr Demo

Anyone who joins the Athletic Club at The Westin during the Round Robin event will receive two Personal Training sessions or six day passes.

The Athletic Club will be offering the new Wahoo KICKR drop-in classes on three days per week in December, and daily Wahoo KICKR classes will start in January. The Club is also offering Winter Bike Storage for $150 from December to April.