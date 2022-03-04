“The Bachelor” visits Denver with a local contestant. Did she make Clayton’s top 3?

‘Bachelor’ Clayton Echard and Denver’s Gabby Windey during the filming of the 26th season of the popular dating TV show. Windey made it to the top three contestants after Echard met her extended family during a hometown date.

Provided by ABC/Courtesy photo

Denver’s Gabby Windey started as one of 30 women seeking to win Clayton Echard’s heart on the 26th season of “The Bachelor,” and as of Monday night she was one of four who made it all the way to hometown dates. That means she got to introduce her boyfriend who has three other girlfriends to her family.

This season marks the first time in two years that the show has been able to travel to remaining contestants’ hometowns – or much at all – due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And Echard’s visit to the Mile High City went well, apparently. Windey, a local ICU Nurse and former Denver Broncos cheerleader, indeed earned a rose and officially made the top three.

Prior to meeting Windey’s family, the couple suited up in Colorado casual – boots and backpacks – for a scenic hike at an undisclosed location. Windey dropped what she called a “subtle” hint by taking him to a place called proposal rock, which was quite literally a small boulder painted with the words “proposal rock.” (Ever heard of it? Me neither.)

After taking in the view of snow-capped mountains (filming happened in November), Windey and Echard took a dip in a hot tub in the middle of the woods and toasted with some bubbly. It was among the more fun dates of the season, which have so far included preparing for a kid’s birthday party with Hilary Duff and attending therapy — twice.

Echard, a former professional football player with a borderline toxic obsession with finding a wife so they can immediately have children, said his goal when meeting his top four ladies’ loved ones was to be able to see himself becoming a part of the family.

Windey admittedly has a fraught relationship with her mother and the two don’t speak, she previously divulged during a one-on-one date with Echard in Toronto. Needless to say, her mom did not attend. Windey’s father also didn’t meet Clayton because his girlfriend was recently diagnosed with cancer, Windey said, and he didn’t want to risk it with COVID-19. (He surprised Windey near the end of the date by showing up outside and keeping more than six feet distance.)

No matter, Windey’s grandfather with his quippy sense of humor ended up stealing the show and demonstrating to audiences where the Denverite gets her quirkiness as well.

“She’s always been a dingbat, a loveable dingbat,” grandpa said of Windey.

“Everyone knows she’s the funniest woman alive,” Echard said of Windey during their date. “The next thing out of her mouth, it’s always a wildcard.”

And that was enough to secure her a spot in the top three alongside Rachel Recchia, a Floridian pilot, and Susie Evans, a wedding videographer from Virginia, who will be jet-setting to Iceland on next week’s episode for fantasy suite dates, a.k.a. the anticipated overnight dates without cameras. Oh la la! Tune in on Monday, March 7 at 6 p.m. MST to see if our local lady makes the semi-final cut.