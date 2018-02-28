The Bookworm of Edwards hosts William Matson, author of “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life & Legacy”

Who: “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life & Legacy” author William Matson, with Doug War Eagle and Lloyd Clown.

"It is rare when a Lakota family is willing to share their family's oral history in detail, even more so when the family is that of great Lakota leader, Crazy Horse," writes William Matson.

Hear just that on Thursday, March 1, at The Bookworm of Edwards. Author Matson and Crazy Horse family members Doug War Eagle and Lloyd Clown will be speaking about their book "Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior's Life & Legacy."

Told with truth

As the most revered leader in Lakota history, Crazy Horse led his people through countless battles against the United States army, including the greatest defeat of the American military on American soil, Battle of Little Bighorn.

In the end, Crazy Horse turned himself into the American military in exchange for the protection of the Lakota people to roam the sacred Black Hills. He died fighting against the army to be free once he realized the government agreement was a trick.

History is written by those with power who survive. The Edward Clown family, nearest living relatives to the Lakota war leader, have taken back their power. Their book clarifies the inaccurate stories that have been widely spread about Crazy Horse.

"Government documents and notations from the army, tales from missionaries and stories from contemporary journalists and scholars all found their way into what has become the accepted historical record about Crazy Horse," Matson said.

This book exemplifies "how family histories need to be told with truth," War Eagle says.

'Priceless' knowledge

To understand the Lakota community, stories and family, Matson spent years with the Clown family going back to 2001.

"I got to see all the sites where their oral history events happened so I had a visual picture before I put it down on paper," he said.

As the book was researched and written, the project was kept a secret within the family. In the end, the Clown family had the final approval on the manuscript.

When asked what other books about Native American culture are written with truth and honest accounts from tribe members, Clown says, "our book is the only true one that we know of."

Matson, War Eagle and Clown have been traveling across the country telling the truth of Lakota history. Matson writes that, "the value of what they share is priceless."