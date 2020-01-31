The Bookworm of Edwards is hosting an event on dealing with grief on Monday

Kodanaz learned to deal with grief when her husband passed away unexpectedly when she was 31. Now, she uses her experience to help others deal with similar situations.

if you go ... What: Rachel Kodanaz on grief and dealing with loved one’s posessions When: Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., Riverwalk at Edwards Cost: $10, includes appetizers More information: Call 970-926-7323 or visit www.bookwormofedwards.com.

Author Rachel Kodanaz will give a presentation at the Bookworm in Edwards Tuesday night. She will explore of how to find peace after the death of a loved one, beginning with the daunting task of deciding what to do with their possessions.

Kodanaz didn’t start off her life with the aim of guiding people through the grieving process. She was working in IT when tragedy struck.

“My husband passed away unexpectedly when I was 31,” Kodanaz said. “I learned so much in my journey, but I had to figure out most of it as I went along. I thought that if I used my voice and my experience, I would help those who were younger and experiencing a loss or found they did not fit the mainstream griever.”

She wrote articles and created a program on grief in the workplace, which turned into a string of speaking engagements to national audiences and eventually in-depth books on the grieving process.

Her first book, “Living with Loss One Day at a Time,” provides daily inspiration for people going through loss and grief, by offering tools and pieces of optimism to help with integrating healing into their everyday lives. Her new book, “Finding Peace One Piece at a Time,” dives deeper into a particularly difficult aspect of grief: dealing with a loved one’s possessions.

“The common thread was what do I do with all ‘this stuff’,” Kodanaz recalls. “I knew the book was needed because we all will be faced with downsizing, rightsizing or sorting through someone belongings, and there are so many approaches to share.”

There are many common pitfalls that come along with this difficult process, all of which Kodanaz addresses in this book.

“You don’t need to keep everything,” Kodanaz said, “only those items that tell the story or that provide a connection to your loved one. But parsing out the difference can be difficult.”

“Finding Peace” provides a sort of road map, with simple steps to help you along the way. “Going through a loved one’s possessions is unsettling or awkward,” Kodanaz explains. “You are making decisions for someone else, and what had great meaning to them may not be for you, or the items may be clouded by your own emotions.”

The most important thing to remember?

“Finding peace is achievable,” Kodanaz said. “Sometimes, you just need a little help.”