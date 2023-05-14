The Bookworm of Edwards launches new board game club

What: May Board Game Club; TTRPG Resource Night When: Wednesday May 24th, 6pm (Club); Tuesday June 27th, 6pm (TTRPG) Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632 Cost: Both events are free More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormOfEdwards.com IF YOU GO:

Over the last couple of years, there seems to have been a resurgence of public interest in board games, and tabletop role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons. But many people don’t know how to get started, or have enough players. Luckily, the Bookworm has two upcoming events to help combat both of these problems.

The first event, on Wednesday May 24 at 6 p.m., is the Bookworm’s first meeting of their new board game club, which gives people the chance to connect with board game enthusiasts across the valley and try out some new games. Attendees will play many popular games like Munchkin, Wingspan and Ransom Notes. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own games to teach to others.

Creating a Bookworm board game club seemed like a natural transition from their expansion. Part of the expansion was a gaming corner, filled to the brim with new and classic popular board games and TTRPG resources and gifts.

This gaming corner was a response to the rise in public interest in board games by the Bookworm’s gift buyer and assistant manager Kai Burner. “Lots of people have rediscovered their love of games over the past few years, including our staff, so expanding our offerings to include a more robust selection of games seemed like a natural direction to go in,” Burner said. “Customers have been asking for a place to play and buy new fun games, and I’m excited to be able to provide that to the community.”

Community members also frequently come into the Bookworm and ask about TTRPGs, most likely following the media popularity of games like Dungeons and Dragons. Luckily, they are hosting a TTRPG Resource Night event on Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m.

At this event, Bookworm and community TTRPG experts will be on hand to answer any and all possible TTRPG questions. This event is great for people who want to learn about TTRPGs like Dungeons and Dragons, Pathfinder, or Call of Cthulhu, are part of a TTRPG party looking for another player, or are a player looking for an established party. And there will be discounts all night at a rate determined by what number attendees roll on a 20-sided dice (a D20), just like the ones used in most TTRPGs.

“We have so many staff members who love playing TTRPGs like Dungeons and Dragons and Pathfinder, and, in fact, there is a group of booksellers who have been in a DND party for over 2 years now,” bookseller and events manager Ali Teague said. “We get asked frequently by customers about TTRPGs, so I thought getting all the TTRPG experts I know in one room, including Nick Dawson from EVLD (Eagle Valley Library District), would be a great way for people to get their questions answered. And I know there are always people looking for TTRPG parties to join, and parties looking for extra players, so I thought this could be a cool party matchmaking opportunity as well.”

If you love board games and TTRPGs or want to learn more about them, then make sure you check out these upcoming events, both are free and include light refreshments.