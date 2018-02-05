The Bookworm of Edwards to host Discover Buddhism event on Feb. 8

Ever had a curiosity about Buddhism? On Thursday night, Feb. 8, dip your toes in to the Eastern philosophy with Shambhala Publications from Boulder. Nikko Odiseos, president of Shambhala, and KJ Grow, sales and marketing director, will be at The Bookworm of Edwards for the event Discover Buddhism.

Odiseos and Grow will walk you through how Buddhism came to the West, a history of their press and an overview of how Buddhism is practiced today.

"It is a great event for anyone that might have had some interest sparked in a yoga class, or if you have an understanding of one strain of Buddhism and want to learn about another," Grow said.

'Surge in Mindfulness'

According to the Pew Research Center, there are approximately 488 million Buddhists worldwide, practicing under two major schools of Buddhism. As a religious publication, Shambhala has seen the upswing of interest in their publications for mindfulness living.

"There has been a surge in mindfulness — the trend has gone crazy," Grow said. "People are looking for the next best thing, and that thing has been around for a very long time."

Shambhala has seen the growth of meditation, spirituality and Buddhism in Boulder, where their company relocated to in the last few years.

"After the Press outgrew their space in Boston, Boulder has become a great place for our new office space. There is such a community that supports what we do, and a lot of our authors live near Boulder," Grow said.

The press published over 1,600 titles that cover everything from Buddhism to Christianity, martial arts to poetry, grief and recovery to meditation. Each section of the company helps to promote improving lives in thoughtful and kindhearted ways.

At the event, Odiseos and Grow will present readings for all interest levels in Buddhism. The recommended first reading is "What Makes You Not a Buddhist."

Grow says that the book is a great introduction to context. The author, Dzongsar Jamyang Khyentse, a young Tibetan Buddhist, challenges readers to think differently, with humor laced throughout the pages.