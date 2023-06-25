The Bookworm of Edwards welcomes back New York Times bestselling author Lisa See

Cover of 'Lady Tan's Circle of Women'

What: Lady Tan's Circle of Women with Lisa See When: Thursday, July 6th, 6pm MST Where: Colorado Mountain College Vail Valley (150 Miller Ranch Rd, Edwards, CO 81632) Cost: $10 More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormofEdwards.com

The Bookworm is welcoming back New York Times bestselling author, Lisa See, to the Eagle Valley, and celebrate the release of her new novel, “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women,” a triumphant reimagining of the life of a woman who was remarkable in the Ming dynasty and would be considered remarkable today.

This book is Lisa See’s eighth historical fiction novel centered around Asian history and culture, something that’s very personal to the author. “When I was a little girl, I lived with my mom, but spent a lot of time with my father’s Chinese American family in Los Angeles Chinatown,” See said. “I had about 400 relatives from my father’s family in Los Angeles, but there were a few people who looked like me. When I looked around me, I experienced Chinese faces, food, language, tradition, and culture. I do a lot of personal exploring when I write these novels, as if I’m trying to explain myself and my place in the world.”

Not only does See use her writing to put her own life in historical context, but she does so for many women whose stories are rarely told. “We tend to learn history in terms of what I think of as the front line of history—the wars, the dates, the male leaders,” See said. “But in times of conflict, women are still responsible for going to the marketplace, feeding the family, making sure the children are clothed, educated, and safe. In this way, women are carrying family, culture, and society on their backs. There are also women who do extraordinary things, many of which have been lost, forgotten, or deliberately covered up. I’m always searching for the stories of women who not only inspire me, but also inspire readers.”

One such story found See during lockdown when she came across a book about pregnancy and childbirth in the Ming dynasty. See sought out translators and scholars to learn about Tan Yunxian, a physician and author whose book is still in print over 500 years later. “Confucianism dictated society and culture at that time, and Confucius didn’t have a lot of respect for women,” See said. “Tan Yunxian, by all reports, was a proper Confucian woman: she went into an arranged marriage, she had four children, and she managed a household. At the same time, she truly circumvented the rules of Confucian womanhood. She was a physician who cared for women and girls, she wrote her book.”

“I hope readers will be as inspired by her as I have been,” See added. “I keep going back to the fact that she published her book 500 years ago. How many books are still in print from before 1511? The Bible, ‘The Iliad’ and ‘The Odyssey,’ some Greek tragedies and comedies, and ‘Beowul’f – all of them written by men. So this accomplishment alone blows my mind.”

Researching this book during lockdown, was another accomplishment on its own. “China was closed, all the research libraries and archives that I usually use were closed,” See recalled. “While I couldn’t travel to Wuxi, where Tan Yunxian lived, I have been to many other water towns in the Yangtze Delta. I had a good feel for what they looked like and how they operated. And, having been to so many compound homes and private gardens, I was able to create the Garden of Fragrant Delights, the compound and garden where much of the story takes place.”

Although this story takes place far away, both in time and place, there are several familiar themes that we see today. “I was really struck as I was writing the book by how timely it was,” See added. “In Tan Yunxian’s time, smallpox swept through China every three years. And we were living through the pandemic while I wrote the book. The arguments about care and treatment were exactly the same 500 years ago as the ones we’ve heard these past three years. Not to mention, Dodd’s decision went through just as I was finishing the first draft, and I realized that people were arguing about who has control over women’s bodies in Tan Yunxian’s time, we are still debating that question today, and I suspect people will be arguing about it when we’re all living on Mars.”