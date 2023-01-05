The Bookworm to host Read With Pride Book Club’s first meeting￼

Cover of 'All Boys Aren't Blue'

What: Read with Pride Book Club first meeting When: Wednesday January 25, 6:00 PM Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632 Cost: Free, RSVP with the Bookworm of Edwards or Mountain Pride More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormofEdwards.com IF YOU GO:

As the New Year begins, many set resolutions to read more books and learn new things. Luckily, there’s a new book club in town which can help you meet both goals.

Join The Bookworm and Mountain Pride on Jan. 25 for the inaugural meeting of the Read With Pride Book Club, which will meet at the end of every month. The first title selected is George M. Johnson’s memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue.” Everyone is welcome, even if you haven’t finished the book yet.

“All Boys Aren’t Blue” is both a primer for people eager to be allies, as well as a reassuring testimony for young queer men of color. In a series of personal essays it covers topics such as gender identity, toxic masculinity, family, structural marginalization, and Black joy. This book is available for purchase at The Bookworm.

This title is not new to The Bookworm, many booksellers have read and loved it, including Children’s Book Buyer, Mack Burner. “’All Boys Aren’t Blue’ rocked my world. Johnson is a powerhouse that pulls no punches and tells no lies. As I was reading, I felt their pain, and celebrated their triumphs,” Burner said. “It deals with hard issues with a healthy dose of humor and heart. It’s perfect for both teen and adult readers of any background, and I can’t wait to put it in more hands.”

Putting diverse books in people’s hands has benefits that reach far beyond the page. “Reading books by queer people is essential, whether or not you identify as queer. If you do, you can see yourself represented on the page, which is immensely powerful. These books can make you feel less alone, and can also show you that victory is possible, which can be truly lifesaving,” Burner said. “These authentic stories written by own voices authors can change your world, no matter how you identify.”

“The best books provide both mirrors and windows. In mirrors we see ourselves in the story, the hardship, the character,” Mountain Pride Executive Director Madison Partridge said. “In windows we are able to see into the lives of others, gaining a perspective we might not have otherwise had.”

These window-and-mirror books are being published now more than ever before. “There’s been an uptick in the number of queer stories being published in the last couple years. People are hungry to see themselves represented on the page, or for a fresh perspective, and the publishers are taking notice,” Burner reflected. “It’s incredible from several angles: underrepresented authors have more opportunities to tell their stories, queer people can find more opportunities to explore their identities, and bookstores like us are better able to serve our community. The only downside is that I can’t buy them all!”

This book club is part of an initiative from Mountain Pride to provide regular events for queer community members to feel like they belong. “Approximately one-third of respondents to the Colorado LGBTQ+ Behavioral Health State survey reported that they didn’t feel they had a community to which they belong,” Partridge states. “A sense of belonging results in positive health outcomes, particularly for those in marginalized communities. Events like this allow attendees to connect, form new friendships, and consider different perspectives, which can positively impact everyone.”

This is not the first time these organizations have worked together and it won’t be the last. “I am so excited and proud to be partnering with Mountain Pride. As someone who grew up in this community, having an organization like this around when I was younger would have been life-changing for me,” Burner reflected. “That’s how I know that they are literally saving lives every single day, not only for children, but for every queer person in the Valley.”

The Read With Pride Book Club is open to everyone, and hopes to facilitate meaningful and respectful conversations. “We are dedicated to learning from the voices of marginalized genders and people, be it the author of the book we’re reading, or that of our fellow readers who choose to show up and enrich the discussion with their perspectives. This is a group for queer, non-binary, transgender, and gender-expansive folks as well as allies and those looking to grow in community and understanding.”