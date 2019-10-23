The Burroughs talk Colorado Pride and Woodstock-themed set ahead of Vilar show Thursday

The Burroughs formed in Greeley and cut their teeth in the Front Range music scene.

Special to the Daily

The Burroughs love playing in Colorado. The band members met in Greeley and cut their teeth as local musicians in Front Range music scenes.

When they bring their soul-inspired sound to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Thursday, they’ll also be bringing the sounds that colored a generation 50 years ago: mixed with some originals, their set is Woodstock-themed, filled with medleys from some of the greats that played on the stage in Bethel, New York half a century ago.

“My favorite medley that we’ve put together is probably Jimi Hendrix,” said Briana Harris, the band’s saxophone player and manager.

The band opened for Steve Miller Band at Bohemian Nights NewWestFest, Fort Collins’ summer music festival last summer – music fans probably remember Steve Miller’s performance this summer at the Gerald R. Ford Ampitheater.

The when the nine-piece formed in Greeley, a handful of them grew up in Colorado, but all of them could appreciate the diverse genres of music Coloradans appreciated: bluegrass, folk, rock and more. Also, its location compared to other music markets – places like Austin and Salt Lake and Santa Fe – are an 8-10 hour drive away.

“Colorado is like a musical island. The conditions are super supportive of others in the scene,” said Harris.

The band also loves appreciating the natural beauty of the state. They’ve participated in multiple in-state songwriting retreats, where they traveled to the national forests and compose music.

“One of the songs we released this summer, which was titled ‘Forever in Love,’ Johnny (Burroughs, the band’s lead vocalist) specifically wrote about the feeling and the idea of falling in love in Colorado, and what it feels like to spend time in places with people that you love,” Harris said.

They love feeling Colorado pride from fans when they play shows – that’s especially apparent in front of festival crowds.

“We’ve had some really great experiences in the mountains, too,” she said. “That unity of a community coming together to hear music, I think, makes us feel really proud.”

The Burrough’s show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center takes place tonight at 7:30 p.m. Individual tickets for the show are $35 in the fan-dubbed “love for the locals series.” For tickets and more information, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.

If you go …

What: The Burroughs

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: $35

More information: Visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497