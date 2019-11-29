‘The Celtic Gift’ merges ‘Nutcracker’ and Irish step dance at the Vilar on Friday

Many are familiar with Riverdance: the Irish Dance Theater production company hopes to introduce even more of the Irish dance tradition to audiences.

Irish Dance Theatre, the only nonprofit in North America that seeks to preserve and embolden the art of Irish Dance, brings its holiday show “The Celtic Gift” to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Nov. r 29 at 8 p.m. Described as “Riverdance meets the Nutcracker,” this must-see show features world class Irish Dancing and tells a holiday fairytale the whole family can enjoy.

“This performance is a showcase of dazzling Irish Dance and beautiful holiday favorites with a Celtic twist!” said Irish Dance Theatre Co-Founder Martin Percival. “Irish Dance is an art form steeped in tradition that deserves to be preserved and continued. While many are familiar with Riverdance or Lord of the Dance, with this show, our mission is to continue to expand the art form and introduce it to new audiences of all ages.”

“The Celtic Gift” is Irish Dance Theatre’s fourth annual holiday production and brings together premier Irish dancers from all across the world for a one-of-a-kind performance. The show runs less than two hours, including intermission. The show is co-directed by Martin Percival, a former dancer with Riverdance, Dancing on Dangerous Ground and principal dancer with Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance, and Ciara Sexton, a five-time World & All-Ireland Champion that has starred as lead dancer in Riverdance, Heartbeat of Home and in both Lord of the Dance and Lord of the Dance 3D.

“This is a unique opportunity to experience Irish dance at the highest level,” said Sexton. “We’re the only nonprofit dedicated to Irish dance in North America, which means we attract dancers of the highest caliber to captivate audiences this holiday season. It’s a night the whole family will enjoy, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the beauty and magic of Irish dance.”

Tickets range in cost from $40-60 and are available for purchase by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting vilarpac.org.

More information about Irish Dance Theatre is available at their website: irishdancetheatre.com.