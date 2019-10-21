IF YOU GO ... What: Colorado Snowsports Museum Hall of Fame Induction Gala When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-9 p.m. Where: Vail Marriott Mountain Resort Cost: General admission $250, reserved seating $325, tables for ten people $3,750 More information: Visit snowsportsmuseum.org or call 970-476-1876 for tickets.

The most important annual celebration of the state’s snowsports industry is on tap for Saturday, Oct. 26, as Vail Marriott Mountain Resort plays host to the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame Induction Gala.

Each year, the event honors individuals and organizations that have played significant roles in the development and promotion of skiing and snowboarding throughout the state of Colorado. Inductees are nominated and selected based on their contributions as an athlete, sport builder, inspiration or pioneer.

The 2019 Hall of Fame class includes five new inductees, including Aspen’s Gretchen Bleiler, an Olympic medalist and Colorado’s most successful snowboard athlete. She will be joined by Jeff Gorsuch, an Aspen ski retailer and philanthropist with a focus on kids and skiing; the late Martin Hart, who helped transform Steamboat Springs into one of the foremost ski resorts in the nation; and Steve Raymond, co-founder of the Adaptive Spirit program and a major fundraiser for the U.S. Paralympic Ski Team.

The 2019 Pioneer Hall of Fame selection is Jake Hoeschler of Winter Park, who revolutionized the ski retail industry with his exclusive ski liability insurance program, which now includes millions of dollars of coverage.

“We are pleased to honor this incredible class of Hall of Fame inductees,” explained Jennifer Mason, Executive Director of the Colorado Snowsports Museum. “They truly have made significant contributions to our sport and ensured that Colorado skiing and snowboarding remains center stage.”

In addition to the five new Hall of Fame inductees, the evening will also celebrate the recipients of the Hall of Fame’s Annual Recognition Awards. This year’s honorees will include longtime Colorado Snowsports Museum volunteer Cindy Clement (Lifetime Achievement Award); the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (Top of the Hill Award); U.S. Ski Team star Mikaela Shiffrin (Competitor of the Year Award); Durango’s Brittani Coury (Adaptive Athlete of the Year) and Collegiate Skiers of the Year Mikaela Tommy (University of Colorado) and Jett Seymour (University of Denver).

Tickets for the gala are currently on sale, with reserved individual tickets are priced at $325. Tables for ten are available for $3,750. A $250 general individual ticket is also available, but it does not include seating location preference. To purchase tickets or for additional information, please contact museum@snowsportsmuseum.org, visit the Colorado Snowsports Museum website at snowsportsmuseum.org or call 970-476-1876.

All proceeds from the Hall of Fame Gala will benefit the Colorado Snowsports Museum.