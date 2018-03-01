The Commodores return to rock the house at Vilar Performing Arts Center on March 5

More information: Purchase tickets at the VPAC box office or by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org .

When a band's career spans decades, what defines their sound shifts and changes through the years. This is a good thing, as a band that continues to keep up with the times becomes just that: timeless.

The Commodores aren't just known for one hit song or a single well-known album. The band was a significant part of the 1970s funk and Motown era. In the 1980s, the Commodores transitioned effortlessly from upbeat pop hits to love ballads that became instant classics. In the '90s and beyond, the group found that sweet spot between being an awesome live band, while also pushing themselves in the studio with each new album.

Today, the Commodores are still relevant — and just as popular as ever. The Commodores will return to Beaver Creek to perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Monday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m.

'Doing another show is what drives us'

After being discovered by Berry Gordy — founder of Motown Records — in the early '70s, the Commodores went on to sell over 60 million albums. The group's extensive catalog of hits includes everything from the soul-funk disco classic "Brick House" to the easy-listening serenade "Three Times A Lady."

Many remember the Commodores when Lionel Richie was their lead singer before starting his own solo career, but the band actually won its first Grammy without Richie for "Nightshift" in 1986.

In many ways, the Commodores are the very definition of longevity. For the band members themselves, the secret to their success is simple.

"After all of these years of performing, we've learned many things," said Walter "Clyde" Orange, one of the original members of the Commodores. "Most importantly: Stay off drugs, keep yourself healthy and in good shape. That's the key to success and longevity. The idea of doing another show is what drives us."

'The energy comes from the people themselves'

It's this love of the music, the musicians and the music lovers themselves that motivates the Commodores to keep this show on the road. For their upcoming performance at the Vilar Center, the group promises to deliver exactly what the crowd hopes to experience at a Commodores concert.

"We still have all this high altitude — no pun intended — energy," Orange said. "When we look out there and see that audience, that is where we get it from. The energy comes from the people themselves. We're always excited for our next performance."

A band that plays on … and on … and on

Unlike other bands of the '70s and '80s that have faded from memory, the Commodores have always focused on the music, not the fame or the accolades. Because of this, it's hard for members of the group to even think about retiring or taking a break.

"We've been touring for many years, but we have to and love to go to work," Orange said. "This is the love of my life, my joy, the fans, the kit and caboodle. Honestly, I am looking forward to sitting down and reflecting on all the great years with my bandmates. I want to say to myself, 'Job well done, Clyde.'"

The Commodores are excited to be back in Beaver Creek for what is sure to be a standout show at the Vilar Center. According to Orange, his attitude is "let's do it all over!" which makes seeing the band time and time again so much fun.

The Commodores don't just put on an amazing concert, they smash through that "Brick House" and break it down at the end of every show.

The Commodores don't just put on an amazing concert, they smash through that "Brick House" and break it down at the end of every show.

As one of their own songs suggests, be prepared to "Keep On Dancing" all night with the Commodores at the Vilar Center on March 5.