The cost of the 12 days of Christmas

We all know know the classic Christmas carol "The Twelve Days of Christmas" and it's long list of extavagant gifts that were given to the subject's true love. What we don't know, is just how expensive that particular Christmas was.

For 35 years now, a company called PNC Financial Services Group has calculated the cost of those gifts. Here's the 2018 results:

A partridge in a pear tree: $220.13.

Two turtle doves: $375.

Three French hens: $181.50.

Four calling birds: $599.96.

Recommended Stories For You

Five golden rings: $750.

Six geese a-laying: $390.

Seven swans a-swimming: $13,125.

Eight maids a-milking: $58.

Nine ladies dancing: $7,552.84.

10 lords a-leaping: $10,000.

11 pipers piping: $2,804.40.

12 drummers drumming: $3,038.10.

That brings the total to $39,094.93 for one single Christmas. Now that's true love.