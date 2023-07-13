The Dip brings groovin’ tunes to Vail’s Ford Amphitheater Tuesday

R&B outfit The Dip plays Hot Summer Nights July 18.

What: The Dip When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 Where: Ford Amphitheater, Vail Cost: Free More info: VVF.org If you go…

The Dip fills the Ford Amphitheater with free, feel-good grooves Tuesday evening. The seven-piece band cranks out soulful rhythm and blues that hit every emotional note — it’s the kind of music that makes your hips sway and your spirit soar.

The Seattle-based band’s latest, self-produced album, “Sticking with It,” offers the vitality, loose vibe and sophisticated musicianship of their freewheeling live shows. It covers themes on timely matters, from the desperate need for true community and the crush of late capitalism to the vast complexities of love and loss. While the topics might be heavy-hearted, the magic of rhythm and blues — and The Dip — is they find ways to elevate both mood and state of mind.

“It’s really important to us to catch those lightning-in-a-bottle moments when you can feel the momentum of a song taking shape,” said drummer Jarred Katz. ”One of the main goals for the album was to create that feeling of all of us in a room together, instead of worrying too much about everything lining up perfectly.”

“Paddle to the Stars” opens the record with the kind of rich, groove-based rhythms The Dip has embodied since it first started playing house parties in the early 2010s. Yet, it’s a departure from the reverb-drenched sound the band has generated throughout the years.

“We’d gotten some nicer gear to play with and wanted to try something completely different in terms of our guitar sounds,” said guitarist Jacob Lundgren. “We ended up going with a very dry sound with no reverb behind it, which allows you to really hear the room and feels so much more like the live show.”

The song’s starkness suits its lyrics about being in a relationship with a more emotionally mature person and realizing you might want to grow and open up.

“I liked the idea of playing with the image of the immensity of the ocean, how it’s sustaining but also dangerous — and if you don’t watch out, it’ll get you,” said lead vocalist Thomas Eddy.

The album’s close exploration of matters of the heart include layered love songs — like “Sleep On It,” about someone who can only visit the object of their affection in their dreams — and the rhythmically uplifting, yet lyrically poignant “When You Lose Someone,” which features the harmonies of Vanessa Bryan, Dasha Chadwick and Nic Jackson.

“They’ve been singing together for over a decade, and they’ve got an impeccable blend in the room, so we captured that by recording the trio gathered around one microphone,” said trumpet player Brennan Carter.

“Real Contender,” built on a blues-country groove, revolves around friendship possibly headed toward romance.

“I was really inspired by how Levi’s intro was upbeat but sorrowful, which is a compelling thing to work with as a songwriter,” Eddy said.

With this album, The Dip has remained true to its organic, democratic and distinct style while also keeping its fan base’s growing reach in mind.

“With the lyrics, I tried to evoke certain emotions that aren’t often showcased in popular music with the hope that people will come away feeling validated or understood,” Eddy said.

The title itself speaks to, and celebrates, the band’s — and humanity’s — mix of gritty and joyful perseverance.

“We’re in this strange moment when sometimes it’s difficult to even get out of bed because of what’s going on in the world,” Katz said. “But over the years, we’ve had so many people tell us that our songs have helped them get through a rough patch or break through to a new beginning in their lives. That’s something we’re honored to provide for everyone, and hopefully these songs will do the same.”