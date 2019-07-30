The Dip brings some feel-good, retro-inspired pop to ShowDown Town on Thursday

The band cites fellow Seattle musicians Ray Charles and Quincy Jones as influences.

Special to the Daily

The Dip, a seven-piece throwback soul-funk-blues band from Seattle, will play Eagle’s free ShowDown Town Thursday night concert series this week. With their eclectic yet modern sound, the show will start at 6:30 p.m. in Eagle Town Park.

While the group has been working together for the past 7 years after meeting at the University of Washington’s jazz department – and bonding at a favorite university neighborhood barbecue joint – its self-titled LP released in 2015 was what put it on the map.

Following up on that, The Dip released an EP in 2016, two singles in 2017 and three singles, one of which was a Christmas song, in 2018. 2019 marks the first time the band has released a full-length album in four years, and tracks from “The Dip Delivers” are all over the band’s setlist on this cross-country tour, which stops in Boulder, Fort Collins and even in Canada.

While the band’s now known well beyond the boundaries of its hometown, it still holds onto its DIY spirit, especially by working on their tracks in the studio without a producer.

“We like working on our own schedule and experimenting with every angle of our recording process,” said Jacob Lundgren in a 2018 interview with All Access Music.

Lundgren is one of the band’s three guitarists. The rest of the lineup includes Tom Eddy on vocals and guitar; Jarred Katz on drums; Mark Hunter on bass; Brennan Carter on trumpet; Levi Gillis on tenor saxophone and Evan Smith on baritone saxophone.

If you go …

What: The Dip at ShowDown Town.

When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Eagle Town Park, Eagle

Cost: Free

More information: Visit vvf.org/showdown-town.