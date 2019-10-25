The Eagle Public Library reopens Monday after a 12,600-square-foot expansion and extensive renovations

The Eagle Public Library recently completed renovations and expansions and will reopen Monday. A grand opening event will be set later this year.



With expansion plans and renovations now complete at the Eagle Public Library, the doors will repoen Monday, Oct. 28 at 10:00 a.m. This soft opening comes before a grand opening date later this year, TBA.

The renovation and expansion added an additional 12,600 square feet indoor and outdoor public space. Patrons can tour the spacious two-story building and use its many new and upgraded amenities starting Monday.

While the building underwent renovations, Eagle residents could use the temporary pop-up library located in the Eagle County Building. The pop-up closed on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The Eagle Valley Library District started planning a renovation and expansion of the Eagle Public Library in 2007. Those plans were put on hold due to the looming economic worries facing the nation. With over 99,700 visits a year, the Eagle Valley Library District began exploring this idea once again in 2015 and broke ground late last year.

“What the community told us [in a survey] is that they’d like more materials, especially books, expanded programming and quiet places to read and study. We’re responding to the needs and goals of the community with the renovation and expansion of the Eagle Library,” said Linda Tillson, the Eagle Valley Library District director.

Generous donations from Alpine Bank, Eagle Valley Library District Foundation, Friends of the Eagle Valley Library District, Sylvan Lake State Park and Whittaker Landscape Service have been instrumental in the success of this project.

Highlights of the project include:

More space: Children and their families will enjoy open family spaces for interactive play and storytimes; a dedicated area for teens with a gaming room; expansion of the large meeting room to accommodate the increasing community and programming use plus additional quiet study rooms; an abundant public area – most notably a reading terrace with southern views on the second floor.

Quiet environment: The upstairs offers a quiet respite from the more well-travelled areas of the building (kids and teen areas are located on the first floor).

Comfort: There is lounge and café-style seating near the fireplaces, perfect for those working on laptops, tablets and other portable devices.

Local archives: An increased local history section showcasing the collection.

Flexibility: The new areas will allow for more programming flexibility overall.

Other enhancements: A welcoming entry; improved and more efficient staff areas, additional parking and greater connections to the outdoors with a “pocket park” located to the south of the expansion.

The Eagle Public Library will be open regular hours Monday – Sunday starting Monday, Oct. 28. For more information, please visit evld.org or contact the Eagle Public Library at 970-328-8800.