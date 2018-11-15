The Evolution, BBQ Mike and more to rock out this weekend

Although everyone's focus is shifting to skiing, there's still time for music. Local bands are still going strong, so don't forget to check them out. Here's your roundup of this weekend's live music in the Vail Valley:

Friday, Nov. 16

Singer and pianist Kathy Morrow will take the stage at 7 p.m. Morrow is known for performing American standards and boogie woogie, but also rhythm & blues and rock 'n' roll. Her songs range from Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire" to Elvis' "Hound Dog."

Saturday, Nov. 17

Vail Performing Arts Academy Students will put on "Showstoppers!" at the Vilar Performing Arts Center beginning at 6:30 p.m. The show—which will also play on Sunday, Nov. 18, at the same time—will feature performances of musical numbers from some of the country's most successful and popular Broadway musicals. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.vilarpac.org.

The Evolution will perform at Ein Prosit beginning at 7 p.m. to bring their funky dance beats to the people of the Vail Valley. The band has an eclectic set list including 80s jams and Latin music. The show will have a 21-and-up age restriction.

As usual, drummer BBQ Mike and his ever-changing cabinet of musician friends will play at the Vail Tasting Room from 7 to 9 p.m. The show is designed to be unique every time, and always provides for something intriguing.