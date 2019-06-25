Lauren Michaels Band performs during the Westin Salute to the USA Monday, July 3, 2017, at Nottingham Park in Avon. Colorado Pops Orchestra closed out the night for event's live music.

The Avon Performance Pavilion, at Harry A. Nottingham Park, on Wednesday, June 26th will host the first Avon LIVE! free community concert of the summer. La Misa Negra will take the stage at 7:00 p.m., performing their blend of heavyweight cumbia and high-energy, Afro-Latin music. Local act Split Window will open the show at 5:30 p.m.



The show is free to the public, and features local food vendors and a collection of ice-cold brews, wine, refreshing spirits, as well as non-alcoholic beverages available. Drinks are $3-off before 6:00 p.m. For water-drinkers, there is a hydration station, so bring your reusable bottle. Organizers encourage concert-goers to take green transportation, such as the bus, walking or riding a bike to the park, but free parking is available nearby.

If you go …

What: Avon LIVE! Free Concert Series

Where: Avon Performance Pavilion at Harry A. Nottingham Park

When: Wednesday, June 26, 5:30 – 8:45 p.m.

More information: Visit avon.org/events.