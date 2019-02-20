The Fitz Bar & Restaurant now offering rotating menu

As Executive Chef at The Fitz Bar & Restaurant, Kenny Butler elevates comfort food with inspired innovation. The Colorado native grabbed Vail's attention back in 2016 when The Fitz Bar & Restaurant took home top honors at the Taste of Vail Lamb Cook-Off for his Vietnamese crepe with braised lamb.

Since then, Butler has continued to transform this classic Vail establishment into an inviting dining destination. The Fitz Restaurant faces Golden Peak with large picture windows and arguably one of the best views of Vail Mountain, and the Fitz Bar is known by many as a cozy place to apres and relax.

New this season, Butler has shifted his focus for the Fitz Restaurant menu and has introduced appetizers and entrees that rotate often.

"Consisting of local flavor from the Vail Valley and all throughout Colorado, the dishes right now that the Fitz Restaurant include roasted cauliflower with sambal aioli to start followed by entrees such as pork loin and a choice of game from the butcher's cut selection of bison strip loin, prime filet mignon, elk flank steak and center cut ribeye," Butler said. "Just when you think it cannot get any better than that, there is a selection of desserts, which includes a diner favorite, the s'mores cheesecake."

Located a bit off the beaten path from the Vail Village center, The Fitz Bar & Restaurant is definitely worth the short walk for a drink and an snack or the full dining experience.

Those looking for a quick and casual bite can enjoy the Fitz Bar, offering a mountain casual dining experience with a separate menu from the restaurant. Check out the bar's fun cocktail list and menu items that include Colorado mushroom risotto, roasted beet salad, mushroom lettuce wraps and braised pork ribs. And lucky for the diners on the bar side, they too can have a choice of that delicious s'mores cheesecake.

Recommended Stories For You

From roaring fireplaces to wood accents and nostalgic art, The Fitz keeps classic Vail alive, accented by dashes of stylish decor and a modern menu to appease this area's longtime locals along with its newest visitors.