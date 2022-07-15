The Fitz in Vail a ‘perfect summer spot’ for indoor-outdoor dining

The Fitz's outdoor seating is a coveted spot in the summer months.

Charles Townsend Bessent

It’s impossible to talk about The Fitz without considering the location. You could not possibly find a better spot in the summer. Located in Manor Vail, Gore Creek creates the resort’s property line to the east and south — a quick walk across a covered bridge, and you’re in Ford Park, the gateway to the Amphitheater’s summer of shows. Golden Peak shines across the street, and the heart of Vail Village proper is a mere block away. Thanks to The Fitz’s smooth indoor-outdoor seating arrangements, guests can take it all in — preferably with a cocktail in hand and anticipation in the belly.

The Asian Brussels with shishito peppers and dragon sauce is served in a skillet.

Charles Townsend Bessent/Courtesy Image

The Fitz Fashioned offers a lively,bourbon-forward flavor.

Charles Townsend Bessent/Courtesy Image

The lively, fun atmosphere is family-friendly, lending itself to an easy evening of revelry, shared bites and even the traditional app-entrée combination. The creative menu hovers somewhere between gastropub and elevated bar bites: truffle tots, Basian duck wings, artichoke fondue. The Asian Brussels have had a cult-like following for years, with good reason. Pan seared hot, the veggies’ own sweetness intensifies, making it an excellent foil for shishito peppers and dragon sauce. Add some nuts for a savory crunch factor and it’s a winner. And, as is fitting, it’s large enough to share.

All of The Fitz’s dishes start classic, and then get a little twist. It’s hard to beat the burger, thanks to the umami-rich bacon jam and “famous Fitz sauce” that elevate the classic sandwich. Don’t worry, both the sauce and the jam also come on the chicken burger variation, for those who want it all but prefer a more demure approach. Of course, there’s no better summer sandwich than a lobster roll stuffed with Maine lobster meat and, in a gourmet flourish, dressed with yuzu aioli. Prefer a meal that requires a fork? The poke bowl is another popular option, the sesame-flavored ahi tuna crowning a bowl of seasoned sushi rice, avocado, wonton crisps and seaweed salad.

But really, no matter how delicious the food, the cocktails are just as important. They’ve always had a strong cocktail program at The Fitz. House-infused spirits, fresh herbal flavors and well-structured elixirs are the backbone of the list. And though the Golden Peak Margarita is a mainstay — and a tip of the hat to the loyal locals who continue to make The Fitz their go-to spot, summer or winter — take it up a notch this season with the Chaca Chaca Margarita. E

Espolon silver tequila is embellished with jalapeño and poblano-infused cantaloupe and fresh lime. ¡Salúd! Or nurse a Heartbreak Summer, with Wheatley vodka, passion fruit and a zippy jalapeño-blackberry syrup. And though a paloma is the perfect summer cocktail, The Fitz’s Smoky Paloma is a sexier version, Teremana Blanco tequila and Del Maguey Vida mezcal dancing in unison with grapefruit and soda. As the staff will tell you unabashedly, The Fitz is the perfect spot in which to soak up the summer mountain atmosphere and have some delicious cocktails and great bites. And later this year they’ll open Ridge and River, a more upscale dining experience that will complete the resort’s $7.5 million dollar renovation project. But for now, look no further than The Fitz — and its views, of course.