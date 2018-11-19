The Glide Project to raise funds, showcase avalanche education
November 19, 2018
if you go …
What: The GLide Project annual fundraiser.
When: Monday, Nov. 26, 6 p.m.
Where: Minturn Saloon.
The Glide Project, an organization which is part of Chris Anthony's Youth Initiative Project, is putting on a fundraiser to showcase their avalanche safety education programs.
The organization is dedicated to informing people of all ages on how to avoid avalanche incidents in backcountries across the nation.
"We were brought up in an environment that was (based on) scare tactics," said Kelli Rohig, founder of the organization. "We try to make avalanche education fun. Teaching people that you're going to die is pretty old school."
Rohig notes that they are more focused on teaching people how to avoid danger in avalanche terrain, but that it's absolutely to have a safe, fun time in the backcountry.
The fundraiser event will feature a presentation of Know Before You Go, a short film followed by a presentation on safety in avalanche territory, a piece of the curriculum that The Glide Project emphasizes.
The event will take place on Monday, Nov. 26, at the Minturn Saloon at 6 p.m. $25 dollars will allow attendees access to an all-you-can-eat taco bar, beer from Bonfire Brewing and the chance to win prizes, the grand prize being a pair of carbon Volkl skis with bindings.
To learn more about The Glide Project, visit http://www.chrisanthony.com/the-glide-project and register for avalanche education courses at http://www.paragonguides.com.
